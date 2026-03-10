Technology Advisory Market Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2030: Regional Insights and Market Size Evaluation

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology advisory sector has been on a steady upward path, reflecting the increasing need for expert guidance in navigating today’s complex IT environments. As businesses continue to adopt new technological frameworks and face evolving challenges, the demand for specialized advisory services is set to grow significantly in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends within this dynamic space.

Technology Advisory Market Size and its Projected Expansion by 2026

The technology advisory market has demonstrated consistent growth recently. It is expected to expand from $166.63 billion in 2025 to $173.46 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This rise during the historical period is primarily driven by efforts to modernize enterprise IT, an increasing dependence on external technology expertise, the growing complexity of IT infrastructures, surging demand for risk and compliance consulting, and accelerated cloud adoption by organizations.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trend, reaching $216.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. This anticipated growth is fueled by heightened investments in AI-powered advisory services, the growing appetite for comprehensive digital consulting, broader adoption of managed advisory models, an increased focus on zero-trust security frameworks, and the expansion of platform-based advisory solutions. Forecasted trends also include a stronger emphasis on enterprise digital transformation, cybersecurity and privacy consulting, cloud migration and optimization, data and analytics advisory, and modernization of enterprise architectures.

Understanding Technology Advisory and Its Role

Technology advisory encompasses a range of consulting services focused on guiding organizations through the development of technology strategies, ideation, prototyping, digital consulting design, and cybersecurity improvements. These services assist businesses in crafting effective IT strategies, aligning technology operations with corporate goals, selecting and implementing appropriate technologies, adapting to evolving IT landscapes, staying current with innovations, enhancing enterprise architecture, and managing IT budgets efficiently.

Cloud Services Driving Demand in Technology Advisory

One of the major forces propelling the technology advisory market is the rising demand for cloud services. Cloud computing offers on-demand access to computing resources and software over the internet, hosted on remote servers often located in data centers. Organizations increasingly rely on technology advisory services to navigate the complexities of cloud adoption, ensuring strategic planning and expert support throughout their cloud journeys. For example, as of December 2023, Eurostat reported that 45.2% of businesses across the European Union utilized cloud computing services for software access, processing power, storage, and other resources. This widespread adoption highlights cloud services as a critical growth driver for the technology advisory market.

Leading Regions in the Technology Advisory Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the technology advisory market, underscoring its leadership role in technology consulting services. Western Europe followed closely as the second largest regional market. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional developments and growth opportunities in the technology advisory space.

