TechEx North America returns to California on May 18-19, 2026, in San Jose

TechEx North America 2026

TechEx North America 2026 comes to San Jose for your annual enterprise technology intelligence briefing.

I am particularly excited about our new Physical AI track, which addresses the pivotal moment where AI moves beyond models and dashboards into operational environments” — Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx North America will take place on May 18–19, 2026, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, bringing together seven co-located enterprise technology events under one roof to tackle the real questions enterprise leaders are asking right now.This leading enterprise technology showcase will help CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors, enterprise architects, and IT leaders understand what’s changing, what matters and what to prioritise within the technology ecosystem.TechEx North America Conference AgendaTechEx North America will deliver a comprehensive agenda, with two days of technical discussion and industry collaboration across AI and Big Data, Cyber Security and Cloud, IoT, Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, Edge Computing, and Data Center.View the agenda-at-a-glance , featuring all of the co-located stages from across TechEx:Commenting on the agenda, Michael Hughes, Head of Conference at TechEx Events, said:“This year’s TechEx North America agenda reflects the conversations enterprise leaders urgently need to have. I am particularly excited about our new Physical AI track, which addresses the pivotal moment where AI moves beyond models and dashboards into operational environments”The new Physical AI track explores how AI integrates with robotics, edge devices, digital twins, industrial systems, and autonomous infrastructure. As AI moves beyond models and dashboards into operational environments, the challenge shifts from experimentation to orchestration.Industry Leading SpeakersThe conference program features C-suite and senior executives sharing proven approaches to delivering measurable impact in a digital-first world.Secure your place today & hear from:• Franziska Bell, Chief Data, AI and Analytics Officer, Ford Motor Company• Kevin Shin, CISO, Samsung• Tina Tsou, Director of Global Tech Operations, TikTok• Mohit Goenka, Director of Engineering, Yahoo• Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company• Peter Zhou, Director of AI & Data Science, Walgreens• Anthony Puleo, Director, Data Science & AI, AstraZeneca• Denny Scheider, Head of Global Strategy, Cure• Naresh Dulam, Senior VP of Software Engineering, JP Morgan• Sean Farney, Vice President, Data Center Strategy, JLL• Andy Dickey, Head of Americas & Asia - Pacific - HP Construction Services, BP• Abraham Jun Zou, Vice President & Sr. Principal Engineer, Mastercard• Claire Inan, P.E, Water Program Manager, Meta• Will Hankla CSCP, Vice President of Transformation, The Hershey Company• Tony Ambrozie, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CVS Health• Kevin Clark, VP, Head of Industrial Strategy, Siemens• Shilen Jhaveri, Program Manager - AI & Infrastructure, GoogleTechnology Providers and Infrastructure Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor will feature 250+ companies developing technologies used across the enterprise technology spectrum.Participating organizations include IBM, HP, Deloitte, SS&C Blue Prism, Quality Professionals, Lenovo, SAP, Mindsdb, Rhino Federated Computing, Red Hat and more.New for 2026: Meetup Program and Learning HubThe 2026 event will introduce additional networking and learning formats alongside the core conference program.The Meetup Program will offer structured peer-to-peer discussions focused on topics including AI, IoT, Cybersecurity, Data Center, Digital Transformation, and more.The Learning Hub will host expert-led workshops and masterclasses covering technical and operational topics relevant to technology professionals.What makes this event different• 7 co-located expos under one roof• Enterprise-first content• Strategic + technical tracks• Cross-industry networking• Free passes available + Gold upgrade for full accessThe strength of TechEx lies in the depth of its program and the calibre of its audience. CIOs sit alongside Chief Architects. Heads of Data collaborate with Infrastructure Leads. Strategy conversations connect directly to engineering realities.If you're responsible for enterprise technology strategy, architecture, security, or operational delivery - this is where those conversations are happening.To explore the agenda, speaker line-up, or register for a pass, visit:__________________About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences and exhibitions covering artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure. Events take place across North America and Europe, bringing together enterprise technology leaders, solution providers, and industry experts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.