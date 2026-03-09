Golden Waffle Launches UK-Blended Waffle Mix to Help Hospitality Operators Cut Costs

Golden Waffle’s Just Add Water system cuts waffle prep and cleaning time by up to 70%, replacing messy, labour-heavy processes with a faster, more efficient solution for modern hospitality kitchens. Golden Waffle’s just-add-water waffle and pancake mix in its signature 3kg bucket, showing how hospitality operators can reduce costs, simplify preparation and improve menu margins. Golden Waffle branded taxi in Manchester, reflecting the company’s UK roots and growing presence across the hospitality and foodservice industry. Golden Waffle logo representing a new Just Add Water waffle mix concept designed to simplify preparation and improve consistency in hospitality kitchens. Golden Waffle founder Keith Wareing presenting the just-add-water waffle mix bucket and commercial waffle machines, demonstrating a smarter, more profitable waffle solution for hospitality businesses.

MANCHESTER , LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manchester, United Kingdom – March 2026At a time when hospitality businesses across the UK are facing rising costs, labour shortages and operational pressures, a new British brand is stepping forward with a smarter solution.Golden Waffle, a UK-based supplier of commercial waffle mix and equipment, has launched its UK-blended just-add-water waffle mix, designed specifically for cafés, dessert shops, restaurants, hotels and foodservice operators looking to simplify kitchen operations while improving profit margins.The launch marks a shift in the waffle category, which for many years has been dominated by imported mixes and complex preparation methods. Golden Waffle aims to change that by offering a simpler, more efficient and cost-effective system built around the needs of modern hospitality businesses.Designed for today’s hospitality kitchensGolden Waffle’s system focuses on one key objective: making waffles easier and more profitable to serve.The mix requires only water to prepare, eliminating the need for additional ingredients such as eggs, butter or oil. This dramatically reduces preparation time and simplifies training for kitchen staff.For operators dealing with staff shortages and high turnover, this simplicity provides a major operational advantage.The mix is blended in the United Kingdom, supporting British supply chains while reducing the cost pressures often associated with imported foodservice products.Hospitality operators using the mix benefit from:• Just-add-water preparation• Consistent light and fluffy waffles• Reduced kitchen prep time• Longer shelf life and easy storage• Strong profit margins for hospitality businesses• UK-blended product supporting British businessesAccording to Golden Waffle founder Keith Wareing, the goal was to develop a product that addresses the real challenges hospitality businesses face every day.“Hospitality operators are under enormous pressure right now,” said Wareing.“Rising costs, staffing challenges and tight margins mean kitchens need solutions that are reliable, efficient and profitable. Golden Waffle was created to give operators a better alternative — a mix that delivers quality waffles with less hassle and stronger margins.”A complete waffle solution for hospitalityUnlike many suppliers that simply sell ingredients, Golden Waffle offers a complete waffle solution for hospitality businesses.Alongside its waffle mix, the company provides commercial waffle machines, replacement waffle plates compatible with existing equipment, and flexible supply options for wholesalers and hospitality groups.This integrated approach allows cafés, dessert operators and restaurant groups to introduce or upgrade waffle menus with minimal disruption to kitchen operations.Golden Waffle products are already being used by a growing number of hospitality venues across the UK, including dessert shops, brunch cafés, burger restaurants and hotels.The company also works closely with foodservice wholesalers, helping distributors introduce waffle solutions to their hospitality customers.Supporting UK hospitality and UK businessOne of the key differences between Golden Waffle and many traditional waffle suppliers is its commitment to UK blending and UK-based supply.By producing its waffle mix within the UK, the company helps reduce shipping costs, simplify logistics and support British businesses and farmers.This approach also enables Golden Waffle to offer competitive pricing while maintaining high product quality.As many hospitality operators look to work more closely with UK suppliers, this has become an increasingly attractive proposition.Growing demand for waffles across hospitalityWaffles continue to grow in popularity across the hospitality sector, appearing on breakfast menus, brunch offerings, dessert menus and street food concepts.Their versatility allows operators to create both classic and premium menu items, often with strong profit margins.Golden Waffle’s system is designed to help businesses take advantage of this growing demand while maintaining consistent quality and efficient kitchen operations.From independent cafés to large restaurant groups, operators are increasingly recognising the commercial potential of waffles as a high-margin menu item.Looking aheadGolden Waffle plans to expand its presence across the UK hospitality sector through partnerships with wholesalers, restaurant groups and foodservice distributors.The company is also exploring additional product innovations, including new mixes and waffle-related menu solutions designed to support hospitality businesses.“Our goal is simple,” said Wareing.“We want Golden Waffle to become the go-to waffle solution for hospitality businesses that want quality, simplicity and better margins.”Hospitality operators, distributors and wholesalers interested in learning more about Golden Waffle products can visit the company website or request a free sample.About Golden WaffleGolden Waffle is a UK-based supplier of commercial waffle mix and waffle machines for the hospitality industry. The company specialises in just-add-water waffle mixes designed for cafés, restaurants, hotels and dessert operators.Blended in the United Kingdom, Golden Waffle products are developed to simplify kitchen preparation, deliver consistent quality and improve profit margins for hospitality businesses.More information can be found at the company website.

