FIFA 2026 Resale Tickets Priced at More Than 3x Face Value on Average, Analysis Finds

A packed football stadium during an international match. Analysis of ticket resale listings for the 2026 tournament shows extraordinary markups, with some fixtures seeing resale prices surge by tens of thousands of percent above face value.

Median resale listing on FIFA's official platform sits 213.6% above original ticket price, with some group-stage matches exceeding 3,000% markups

Even setting aside the outliers, the typical resale ticket on the official platform is priced at more than three times its original cost.” — Peter Savovsky

TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resale prices for 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage tickets are routinely listed at multiples of their original face value on FIFA's own resale platform, according to an analysis of 72 group-stage matches by Ticombo, a global ticket marketplace.

The median resale listing across all matches analysed was priced 213.6% above the original ticket price — meaning the typical resale ticket costs more than three times what it was originally sold for. The figure includes FIFA's official facilitation fee.

At the extremes, several group-stage matches showed individual resale listings priced more than 3,000% above face value. The highest single listing observed — a Category 4 ticket for Match 61 (Norway vs France) at Boston Stadium — was listed at $23,000, up from an original price of $60.

"The median is what matters most here," said Peter Savovsky, Chief Operating Officer at Ticombo. "Even setting aside the outliers, the typical resale ticket on the official platform is priced at more than three times its original cost. That pattern holds across dozens of matches, not just the marquee fixtures."

Scale of resale inflation across the group stage

The analysis found that elevated resale prices were not concentrated in a handful of high-profile matches but appeared consistently across the 72-match group-stage schedule. The pattern holds across all four seating categories (Categories 1 through 4), not just the lowest-priced tiers, indicating that resale inflation is not simply an artefact of low base prices producing large percentage increases.

- The majority of group-stage matches showed resale listings priced more than 200% above original face value.

- Several matches recorded resale price increases exceeding 500%.

- Only a small minority of matches had resale prices close to original ticket pricing.

"This is a structural pattern, not a one-off," Savovsky said. "When resale inflation is this widespread across the group stage, it raises questions about how well official resale mechanisms are serving fans."

Top 10 matches by highest resale increase (including FIFA’s facilitation fee)

- Match 61 | Norway vs France | Boston Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $23,000 | Increase: 38,233%

- Match 24 | Uzbekistan vs Colombia | Mexico City Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $2,875 | Increase: 4,692%

- Match 71 | Colombia vs Portugal | Miami Stadium | Original: $75 | Resale+Fee: $3,105 | Increase: 4,040%

- Match 66 | Uruguay vs Spain | Guadalajara Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $2,298.85 | Increase: 3,731%

- Match 22 | England vs Croatia | Dallas Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $2,185 | Increase: 3,542%

- Match 70 | Jordan vs Argentina | Dallas Stadium | Original: $74 | Resale+Fee: $2,645 | Increase: 3,474%

- Match 28 | Mexico vs Korea Republic | Guadalajara Stadium | Original: $75 | Resale+Fee: $2,586.35 | Increase: 3,348%

- Match 49 | Scotland vs Brazil | Miami Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $1,725 | Increase: 2,775%

- Match 48 | Colombia vs FIFA Play-off 1 | Guadalajara Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $1,723.85 | Increase: 2,773%

- Match 56 | Ecuador vs Germany | New York/New Jersey Stadium | Original: $60 | Resale+Fee: $1,667.50 | Increase: 2,679%

Where fans are turning

The pricing gap on official channels may also be reshaping where fans look for tickets. Secondary ticket marketplaces have reported increased demand for World Cup group-stage fixtures, a trend Ticombo says is reflected in its own platform data.

"Fans are price-sensitive, and they compare," Savovsky said. "When the official resale option is three times face value, people look elsewhere."

What this snapshot shows

These figures represent listing prices, not completed transactions. Resale listings reflect what sellers are asking, which may differ from what buyers ultimately pay. The analysis covers all seating categories (Categories 1 through 4) across 72 group-stage matches. However, the top-10 table highlights the single largest percentage increase observed within each match, which in most cases involves the lowest original price category. The data represents a single snapshot captured on 18 February.

Methodology

Source: FIFA official resale platform.

Snapshot date: 18 February.

Matches analysed: 72 group-stage matches.

Seating categories: All categories (1 through 4).

Currency: USD.

Comparison: Original ticket price versus resale listing price including the official facilitation fee.

Metric: Percentage difference between original and resale pricing.

