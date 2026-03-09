Infinite Selling: The modern approach to high-velocity revenue generation and realisation

James Barton and Matt Webb of Mentor Group Ltd have released their latest book, Infinite Selling, tackling the ever-changing demands of modern sales.

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital age has made traditional sales tactics obsolete. Buyers now expect partners who understand their journey, anticipate friction and add value at every stage. Infinite Selling provides a blueprint for this shift, giving leaders strategies to transform revenue performance and build lasting commercial success. The INFINITE methodology reframes selling as a dynamic, end-to-end process, bringing tried and tested selling best practice into the modern world.By mastering the eight pillars – Interest, Need, Friction, Intent, Navigate, Inspire, Timing, Execute – you can increase deal size, boost revenue win rates and expand cross-selling.Grounded in digital literacy, customer-centricity and strategic agility, this framework helps you navigate complex buyer journeys from first contact to post-sale advocacy.‘Infinite Selling brilliantly balances technological innovation with the human side of selling.’ - Peter Cowgill, former executive chairman of JD SportsAsk James and Matt for a byline on:• Sales is dead - long live revenue.• Selling is a profession - not just a career.• Mental fitness is the foundation of successful selling.• Be a guide, not a dictator - customers don’t want commands, they want insights from trusted partners.• Give the buyer a map and they’ll find their way to the sale.Heading up Revenue Solutions at the multi-award-winning Mentor Group, James A. Barton brings over 25 years of commercial, sales, technology and enablement development experience and is focused on developing the next generation of digital enablement and applications to drive revenue performance for clients across the globe. As CEO at the Mentor Group, Matt Webb brings over 25 years of sales and sales enablement experience to clients and has a mission to help redefine the profession of selling.To book an interview, commission an article, or see a review copy please contact:Sarah Hodgen - sarah@practicalinspiration.com10th March 2026| PB £15.99 | 9781788609265| ebook £7.99 | 9781788609272

