Rysun Labs CEO, Vishal Shukla, Shares Vision for Pragmatic AI in Enterprise Retail

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rysun Labs , an AI, Data, and Digital Innovation partner for global enterprises, announced that CEO Vishal Shukla was recently featured on the AI with Arun show to discuss the company’s approach to delivering measurable enterprise AI transformation across retail, healthcare, and financial services.In the wide-ranging conversation, Vishal shared candid insights on separating real AI value from hype, stressing that AI should be treated as a tool, not a toy. He highlighted that Rysun’s edge comes from a “pragmatic AI” philosophy built on a data-first, agentic-second approach.Vishal articulated Rysun’s five-layer “burger” architecture for GenAI deployment — spanning data foundation, context layer, intelligence layer, orchestration layer, and experience layer, as the backbone of every enterprise AI engagement. He stressed that the biggest bottleneck in AI adoption is not the algorithm, but “context collapse”: the inability of fragmented data pipelines to supply the real-time, behavioral, and unstructured signals that contextual AI requires.Vishal highlighted that the real barrier to AI readiness often lies in data contracts, not technology. When organizations align with their customers on how the data supply chain will operate, the path to delivering AI-driven outcomes becomes clearer.Retail AI- Low Stakes, High Speed, High Stakes on Experience:Vishal highlighted latency as one of the most critical challenges in retail AI deployments. He noted that if a store associate has to wait more than a few seconds for a response from a GenAI tool, adoption quickly drops. He also pointed to the growing complexity of omnichannel commerce, where AI systems increasingly need to process multiple inputs such as images, voice, weather data, and real-time inventory—within a single inference request.Shadow AI- The Biggest Emerging Risk in Enterprise Adoption:When asked about the biggest emerging risk in enterprise AI, Vishal named Shadow AI — employees using ungoverned AI models for day-to-day work without organizational oversight as the top concern. He cautioned that such usage could expose sensitive data and undermine the integrity of sanctioned agentic AI programs.Building Broad AI Fluency Across the Organization:He also outlined Rysun’s internal “Mission AI Possible” initiative, designed to build AI fluency across all functions — not just engineering teams. He emphasized that the engineers and product professionals of tomorrow must bridge functional and technical disciplines, with deep expertise in data engineering, distributed systems, LLMOps, and agentic AI orchestration. “The journey becomes fun when there is a companion,” he said, describing Rysun’s model of pairing engineering and product expertise to deliver ROI-focused outcomes.About Rysun Labs:Rysun Labs is a CMMI Level 5-certified consulting and engineering partner helping enterprises unlock scalable innovation through AI, data, and digital transformation solutions. With deep vertical expertise across high-tech, retail, and energy, Rysun empowers clients to modernize legacy systems, scale GenAI initiatives, and build intelligent platforms that drive measurable business outcomes.Backed by a global delivery model and strong alliances with Adobe, AWS, Couchbase, Google, and Microsoft, Rysun combines full-stack execution with strategic insight. Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in India, South Africa, and the U.K., Rysun is trusted by enterprises and product-led startups to deliver human-centered experiences and impact at scale.For more information, visit www.rysun.com For Media Inquiries:

Enterprise AI - The 5 layer Architecture for Success | Rysun Labs CEO Vishal Shukla

