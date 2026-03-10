Seegene Germany and GFE Announce Collaboration for Product Distribution and Exploration of Joint Development Projects

Dr. Lothar Kruska (left), CEO of Seegene Germany, and Dr. Petra Rehberger (right), CEO of GFE, announcing their new strategic collaboration. Logo Seegene Germany Logo GFE



DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seegene Germany GmbH, the German subsidiary of Seegene Inc., a global leader in molecular diagnostics, and GFE (Gesellschaft zur Forschung, Entwicklung und Distribution von Diagnostika im Blutspendewesen mbH), a recognized company specialized in NAT blood donor screening, today announced a strategic collaboration under which Seegene will distribute GFE’s products in selected countries. In addition, the two companies are assessing opportunities for collaboration in the development of new products.As part of the agreement, Seegene Germany will leverage its global commercial network to distribute GFE’s integrated PoETblood screening solution to laboratories and clinical customers worldwide. The PoETsolution delivers a complete, end-to-end NAT testing workflow, combining reliability, efficiency, and proven performance for blood donor screening. The partnership is designed to foster progress in infectious disease detection and enhance efficiency in laboratory workflows within blood screening and diagnostics.At the same time, Seegene Germany and GFE will combine their respective expertise in innovative diagnostic technologies and blood screening practices to explore opportunities for developing next-generation molecular diagnostic solutions. The collaboration leverages the complementary strengths of both companies to deliver reliable, efficient, and scientifically robust solutions that meet the evolving needs of laboratories and the market.“Joining forces with GFE allows us to connect complementary areas of expertise within molecular diagnostics and blood screening,” said Dr. Lothar Kruska, CEO of Seegene Germany. “By bringing together GFE’s longstanding experience in NAT blood donor screening with Seegene’s strengths in innovative molecular diagnostics, we are well positioned to expand access to established solutions such as PoETand to jointly explore the development of next-generation diagnostic technologies that address the evolving needs of laboratories worldwide.”Dr. Petra Rehberger, CEO of GFE, commented: “Partnering with Seegene enables us to expand the global reach of our products while working closely on the development of next-generation diagnostic solutions. We see this collaboration as an important step in accelerating innovation and market penetration.”This partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to scientific excellence, patient safety, and continuous innovation in diagnostics.About Seegene Germany GmbHSeegene Germany GmbH was founded in 2017 as the German subsidiary of Seegene Inc., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company is a global leader in molecular diagnostics using multiplex real-time PCR. Seegene has 25 years of experience in research and development, manufacturing, and the commercialization of quantitative syndromic PCR technologies.About Gesellschaft zur Forschung, Entwicklung und Distribution von Diagnostika im Blutspendewesen mbH (GFE)GFE develops, manufactures, and distributes fully integrated diagnostic systems for molecular (NAT) screening of blood donations. Originating from blood donation services of the German Red Cross, GFE draws on 20 years of experience in blood donation testing. Leveraging extensive expertise gained from testing many millions of blood donations, GFE developed and launched the PoETproduct line and has established itself as one of the few companies worldwide offering NAT assays specifically designed for blood donation screening.

