Truck1 Backs Robotics & Automation Expo 2026 as Media Partner

Truck1 is a media partner of the Robotics & Automation Expo 2026

Truck1 expands its industrial ecosystem as a media partner for Robotics & Automation 2026, showcasing high-growth in robots, conveyors, and packaging machinery.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotics & Automation 2026 takes place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham on 18-19 March, and it will count Truck1 among its official media partners. The European online marketplace for industrial equipment is supporting the UK's largest exhibition for industrial automation and robotics.The event targets decision-makers who come ready to invest. Exhibitors will connect with professionals from retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, third-party logistics, and food and drink sectors.Key features of the 2026 event include:- Industry-Leading Exhibitors: Showcasing innovations from robot manufacturers, system integrators, and machine vision experts.- Free Conference Theatre: Offering insights from industry leaders on real-world automation applications.- Live Demonstrations: Providing first-hand looks at the latest technological innovations in action.Truck1's presence at the expo reflects the growing demand for industrial equipment across its platform. The marketplace is actively strengthening its direct links to key automation sectors, featuring a range of specialised machinery – from food processing and packaging equipment (including palletizers and vacuum sealers) to conveyors (belt and roller systems), industrial robots, metalworking machinery, and pressure washers.Purchase inquiries for industrial equipment on Truck1 rose by 81% during 2025, driven by buyers in Germany, France, Poland, Ireland, and the United States. With 82 localised versions of the platform, the portal connects buyers and sellers across borders. Its support for Robotics & Automation 2026 underscores the convergence of physical exhibitions and digital marketplaces in the industrial sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.