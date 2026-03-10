Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market 2026 Rising Toward $30.03 Billion At 7.6% CAGR

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Global Market Report 2026_Segments Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Exhaust Heat Recovery System Global Market Report 2026_Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Exhaust Heat Recovery System market to surpass $30 billion in 2030. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the exhaust heat recovery system market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, increasing adoption of stringent emission regulations, rising investments in thermal power and combined cycle plants, and growing focus on energy efficiency and waste heat utilization across major economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the exhaust heat recovery system market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of automotive manufacturing, stringent government emission control regulations, increasing deployment of industrial waste heat recovery systems, rising investments in coal and gas-fired power plants with efficiency upgrades, and strong policy support for energy conservation and carbon reduction initiatives across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market In 2030?

The exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented by type into heat recovery steam generators, heat exchangers, steam turbines, condensing units, and chillers. The heat recovery steam generators market will be the largest segment of the exhaust heat recovery system market segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The heat recovery steam generators market will be supported by the increasing deployment of combined cycle power plants, rising investments in industrial cogeneration and captive power facilities, stringent emission regulations promoting energy efficiency, growing demand for waste heat utilization in heavy industries such as cement, steel, and chemicals, and expanding adoption of high-efficiency gas turbine systems across emerging and developed economies.

The exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented by component into turbine, thermoelectric generator (TEG) module, compressor, evaporator, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve and cooler, condenser, and other components.

The exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

The exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented by application into industrial, commercial, residential, power generation, and automotive.

The exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented by end user into manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage, utility, and transportation.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the exhaust heat recovery system market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global exhaust heat recovery system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to optimize energy utilization, strengthen cost-efficiency strategies amid rising energy price expectations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and expand system integration across industrial and automotive sectors.

Elevated Long-Term Electricity And Gas Price Expectations - The elevated long-term electricity and gas price expectations is expected to become a key growth driver for the exhaust heat recovery system market by 2030. One of the key drivers behind the adoption of exhaust heat recovery systems is the increasing cost of energy. As fuel and electricity prices continue to rise, industrial facilities and commercial establishments are seeking solutions to reduce overall energy expenditures. Exhaust heat recovery systems help address this challenge by capturing and reusing waste heat from exhaust gases that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. By improving overall energy efficiency, these systems significantly lower operational costs and enhance long-term cost savings. As a result, the elevated long-term electricity and gas price expectations is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Energy Consumption And Greenhouse Gas Emissions - The increasing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the exhaust heat recovery system market by 2030. Rising energy consumption and growing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are major factors driving the exhaust heat recovery system (EHRS) market. With global energy demand increasing, industries and the automotive sector are under significant pressure to enhance fuel efficiency and minimize energy losses. Exhaust heat recovery systems address this need by capturing waste heat from engines and industrial operations and converting it into usable power or thermal energy, thereby improving overall system efficiency. This leads to reduced fuel usage and lower operating expenses. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and emission standards imposed by governments worldwide are encouraging the adoption of EHRS to help reduce carbon emissions and support sustainability goals. Consequently, the increasing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions is projected to contribute to around 2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption In Automotive Industry- The increasing adoption in automotive industry is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the exhaust heat recovery system market by 2030. The growing integration of exhaust heat recovery systems (EHRS) in the automotive sector is a significant driver of market growth, as manufacturers aim to improve fuel economy and lower emissions. Automakers are incorporating EHRS into conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles to comply with strict environmental standards and advance sustainability objectives. These systems recover waste heat from exhaust gases and transform it into usable energy, enhancing overall vehicle efficiency and performance. As demand for fuel-efficient vehicles increases and the transition toward cleaner technologies accelerates, the adoption of EHRS continues to expand steadily. Therefore, the increasing adoption in automotive industry is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the heat recovery steam generators market, the heat exchangers market, the steam turbines market, the condensing units market, and the chillers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising investments in industrial energy efficiency initiatives, expanding combined cycle power plant installations, increasing adoption of cogeneration and district cooling systems, stringent environmental regulations on emissions reduction, and the growing integration of waste heat recovery technologies across manufacturing and process industries. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on optimizing thermal performance, reducing operational energy costs, improving sustainability metrics, and supporting reliable power generation infrastructure, fuelling transformative growth within the broader industrial energy and power generation ecosystem.

The heat recovery steam generators market is projected to grow by $3 billion, heat exchangers market by $3 billion, the steam turbines market by $2 billion, the condensing units market by $1 billion, and the chillers market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

