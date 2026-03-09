Genesis Systems’ WaterCube® Becomes First Atmospheric Water Technology to Pass U.S. Military Gold Standard Water Testing

U.S. Army Service Members Pose with WaterCube 100M as They Drink Water From Air

Rigorous field testing confirms WaterCube exceeds production expectations and meets the U.S. Army’s strict TB MED-577 water quality standards

Passing the U.S. Army’s TB MED-577 water quality standard in real-world field testing is one of the most demanding validations a water technology can achieve” — Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems announced today that its military-grade WaterCube atmospheric water generation systems have successfully passed rigorous field testing and laboratory evaluation conducted under U.S. military water quality standards, marking a world first for atmospheric water generation technology.Testing conducted in cooperation with U.S. defense laboratories confirmed that WaterCube systems met or exceeded both production expectations and the U.S. Army’s gold-standard water safety requirements defined in TB MED 577, the technical bulletin governing sanitary surveillance and safety of deployed water supplies.Independent military testing reported: “As for both systems tested, the production rates exceeded the expected 24-hour production volumes specified by Genesis Systems.”Testing conditions averaged approximately 80°F and 70% relative humidity, where systems demonstrated sustained performance.Laboratory analysis reported: “Per their volume production averages for both systems over the 2 testing days, it looks like the WC-100M was on track to make 177 gallons per day, and the WC-10M was on track to make 23 gallons per day in their conditions.” This means in some conditions, WaterCube systems can and do produce more water than their design basis.Most critically, extensive laboratory analysis conducted by the Defense Centers of Public Health-Aberdeen confirmed the produced water met strict military health standards: “Results from the Defense Centers of Public Health-Aberdeen Laboratory indicated no water quality standard exceedances or health risks identified.” The testing included a bank of more than 100 laboratory samples and analytical tests evaluating microbiological safety, chemical composition, and compliance with military potable water standards.A New Category of Defense Water Infrastructure:WaterCubetechnologies and systems produce fresh drinking water directly from air, eliminating dependence on transported water and enabling distributed water supply in austere environments. Atmospheric water generation systems like WaterCubeare increasingly viewed by defense and military planners as a critical tool for reducing logistics vulnerabilities in disaster and contested environments.Military logistics planners estimate that water supply and transportation account for a significant portion of sustainment logistics in deployed operations, making technologies that generate water locally a strategic advantage.According to the U.S. Navy, water transport and procurement account for more than 51 percent of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) budgets.WaterCubesystems have been tested and deployed across multiple environments, supporting distributed operations, humanitarian missions, and disaster response. The real-world benefits of WaterCubes have been cited during Hurricane Milton (2024) at John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and by the United States Air Force in Typhoon Mawar [Super Typhoon Betty](2023).The technology has also been recognized globally for its innovation and impact. In 2025, WaterCubewas named one of The Best Inventions of 2025 by TIME , highlighting the system’s potential to provide safe and secure fresh water access worldwide.“Passing the U.S. Army’s TB MED-577 water quality standard in real-world field testing is one of the most demanding validations a water technology can achieve,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems.“This standard exists to ensure the health and safety of American warfighters in the harshest environments on Earth. To see WaterCubeexceed production expectations while delivering water that meets the military’s gold standard is a historic milestone not only for Genesis Systems, but for the entire atmospheric water generation industry.”She continued:“Water has always been one of the most dangerous logistics vulnerabilities in military operations. With WaterCube, we are proving that the future of water supply is distributed, resilient, and independent of fragile infrastructure.”A Decade of Innovation in Water, Energy, and Climate Technology:Genesis Systemshas spent nearly a decade pioneering technologies at the intersection of water, energy, food security, and climate resilience.Among its pioneering and world-first achievements:• First air-to-water system capable of carbon capture while producing water• First atmospheric water generator designed to operate in CBRN environments• First water infrastructure integrated with post-quantum encryption• Creator of the world’s first “waterless well” appliance for homes and offices, recognized at CES• First air-to-water system to pass the U.S. Army’s TB MED-577 water quality standard• Pioneer of utility-scale atmospheric water generation producing thousands to hundreds of thousands of gallons daily• First water technology company invited to address the United Nations General Assembly (2022)• First water technology company to co-host a global water roundtable with NASDAQ• Technology validated to reduce Department of Defense water delivery costs by more than 90%• Creator of what is widely recognized as the most awarded water technology platform in the worldGenesis Systems’WaterCubeproduct line ranges from portable units for field deployment to utility-scale systems capable of producing millions of gallons per day.The company’s mission is to create renewable water from air anywhere on Earth, delivering resilient infrastructure for homes, cities, disaster zones, and defense operations.About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systemsis a U.S. technology company pioneering at the nexus of water-food-and-energy with sustainable infrastructure, products, and service solutions designed to address global human needs. Genesis Systems' flagship WaterCubeplatform produces potable drinking water directly from atmospheric humidity and is engineered for applications ranging from residential resilience to military logistics and utility-scale water production.

A U.S Army PR2 Drinks Water Made from Air with WaterCube

