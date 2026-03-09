Ride-Hailing Is Now Global, but Used Very Differently Around the World, New TGM Research Study Finds TGM Global Ride-Hailing Insights 2026 examines mobility habits across 30 markets. These findings suggest that while ride-hailing platforms operate globally, they often fill very different mobility gaps depending on the region.

Ride-hailing is no longer a one-dimensional service. In some markets, it’s closely tied to social and leisure mobility, while in others it plays a practical role as a reliable transportation backup.” — Greg Laski, Founder and CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGM Global Ride-Hailing Insights 2026 examines mobility habits across 30 markets, revealing how price, safety, and local transport realities shape platform choice.SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 – Ride-hailing has become a mainstream mobility service worldwide, but the way people use it varies significantly across regions, according to Global Ride-Hailing Insights 2026, a new multi-market study released today by TGM Research The study covers 30 countries across six global regions, examining how consumers use ride-hailing services and what drives their choice of platform. While adoption has grown rapidly worldwide, the findings reveal that ride-hailing plays very different roles depending on local mobility infrastructure, commuting patterns, and consumer expectations.Globally, 65% of consumers report using a ride-hailing app in the past year, highlighting the service’s growing presence across both developed and emerging markets. But the data shows that adoption alone does not capture the full picture. In some regions, ride-hailing is most closely associated with social and leisure travel, while in others it serves as a critical alternative when other transportation options are limited.Ride-hailing is global, but its purpose varies by regionThe report finds that usage patterns differ widely across markets, reflecting how consumers integrate ride-hailing into everyday mobility. Globally, 42% of respondents say they use ride-hailing services for social and leisure activities, including trips to restaurants, nightlife venues, and visits with friends.However, regional trends reveal distinct mobility patterns:•Europe (42%) and North America (49%) show the strongest association between ride-hailing and social or leisure travel.• In APAC (48%), Africa (48%), and MENA (44%), users are more likely to rely on ride-hailing as a backup transportation option when other modes are unavailable.• Latin America stands out as the most commute-oriented region, with 42% of users citing daily commuting as a primary reason for using ride-hailing, the highest share among all regions.These findings suggest that while ride-hailing platforms operate globally, they often fill very different mobility gaps depending on the region.Price leads platform choice, but safety is rising in importanceAcross all markets studied, price remains the single most influential factor when choosing a ride-hailing platform, with 69% of users ranking fare as their top consideration.However, the research shows that safety and reliability are becoming increasingly important differentiators, particularly as ride-hailing becomes embedded in everyday transportation habits.Regional insights include:• In Africa, safety and security features (72%) nearly match the importance of price (74%), making it one of the strongest safety priorities globally.• Safety is also highly valued in APAC (60%), MENA (53%), and North America (53%).• In Europe (58%) and Latin America (57%), users place greater emphasis on short wait times and driver availability, highlighting the growing importance of operational efficiency in more mature ride-hailing markets.Together, these findings suggest that while pricing may drive initial platform adoption, long-term loyalty increasingly depends on trust, service reliability, and overall user experience.Why do the findings matter?For companies operating in urban mobility, the report underscores a key strategic reality: ride-hailing cannot be positioned as a uniform global service.In some markets, platforms compete primarily around affordability and convenience for social travel. In others, they are evaluated more heavily on reliability, safety features, and the ability to fill gaps in existing transportation infrastructure.Understanding the specific situations in which consumers turn to ride-hailing, such as commuting, leisure travel, or emergency mobility needs, will be critical for platforms and mobility stakeholders seeking to grow in an increasingly competitive global market.METHODOLOGYThe TGM Global Ride-Hailing Insights 2026 study is based on a large-scale quantitative survey conducted across multiple regions worldwide, designed to capture consumer ride-hailing usage patterns, demand drivers, and platform decision factors in 2026. The study provides comparable, country-level data to support market assessment, localization, and strategic planning for mobility platforms and stakeholders.Survey Methodology: online interviews ( CAWI – Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing Sample Size: 19,780 participantsAge Groups: 16-75+Country Coverage: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, United States.Data Weighting: Results have been weighted to reflect national demographics for accurate market representation.

