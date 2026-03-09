IT-Harvest Announces the 2026 Cyber 150: The Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Companies

Cyber 150 2026 badge IT-Harvest logo

Unique data set allows rapid identification of winners.

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT-Harvest, the only data-driven cybersecurity industry analyst firm, today announced the 2026 Cyber 150, its annual list recognizing the fastest-growing mid-size cybersecurity companies worldwide. The Cyber 150 highlights emerging vendors that are scaling rapidly and shaping the next generation of cybersecurity technology.

The Cyber 150 is derived from data contained in the IT-Harvest Dashboard, the industry’s most comprehensive research platform covering thousands of cybersecurity vendors and products. Using objective growth metrics and company data, the list identifies the most dynamic companies in the industry—those that have demonstrated exceptional expansion and innovation.

“The Cyber 150 demonstrates the power of a data-centric approach to understanding the cybersecurity industry,” said Richard Stiennon, founder and chief research analyst of IT-Harvest. “By analyzing thousands of vendors and sorting by measurable growth, we can identify the companies that are emerging as the next leaders of cybersecurity.”

Visit stiennon.substack.com to see the entire list.

To qualify for the Cyber 150, companies typically fall within a high-growth segment of the market, generally ranging between 50 and 500 employees and showing strong expansion in headcount, product adoption, and market traction. The final selection reflects the most promising vendors across dozens of cybersecurity domains including cloud security, identity, application security, data protection, and AI-driven security operations.

The companies selected for the 2026 Cyber 150 collectively represent one of the most vibrant segments of the technology industry. Together they have attracted billions of dollars in venture funding and are delivering innovative solutions to help organizations address evolving cyber threats and operational challenges.

The list also illustrates the continuing diversification of the cybersecurity ecosystem, with companies spanning multiple geographic regions and emerging technology categories. According to IT-Harvest research, the global cybersecurity industry now includes four thousand+ vendors and eleven thousand+ security products, reflecting the growing importance of digital defense in every sector of the economy.

The 2026 Cyber 150 Awardees can be explored through the IT-Harvest Dashboard and on the Cyber 150 website, where readers can access additional data on each company’s growth, funding, and market category.

About IT-Harvest IT-Harvest is the leading data-driven analyst firm covering the cybersecurity industry. Founded by former Gartner Vice President of Research Richard Stiennon, IT-Harvest provides detailed intelligence on thousands of vendors and products through the IT-Harvest Dashboard, enabling investors, enterprises, and security leaders to better understand the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

For more information about the Cyber 150 or the IT-Harvest Dashboard, visit www.it-harvest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.