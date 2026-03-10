Gold Coast Startup Rentsy is Redefining the Rental Economy

Alicia Prince and Will Hawkins Alicia Prince and Will Hawkins

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Coast technology startup Rentsy is building a new way for Australians to rent products and book services, bringing together everything from party equipment and photographers to cars, tools and wedding services within one seamless online marketplace.Rentsy replaces fragmented and outdated rental processes with a single platform where customers can discover, book and pay for multiple hire items from different businesses in one place. “We built Rentsy because hiring things shouldn’t be complicated,” said Will Hawkins, Co-Founder and CEO of Rentsy. “People waste hours searching websites, sending emails and waiting for quotes. With Rentsy, you can organise everything in one place quickly and confidently.”Rentsy was launched on the Gold Coast, where the founders live and work, and where the platform has already gained strong early traction. “The Gold Coast is home for us and it made sense to start here,” said Alicia Prince, Co-Founder of Rentsy. “There is an incredible community of small businesses on the Coast, and we wanted to create a platform that genuinely helps them grow while making life easier for customers.”The diversity of items and services available on the platform reflects how broad the marketplace has become. “We’ve seen everything hired through the platform from marquees to a houseboat,” Alicia said. “Today, Rentsy offers 17 different categories including Automotive, Weddings, Water Sports and Parties, as well as services such as photographers and DJs. It shows just how much demand there is for a simpler way to hire.”Built by a local team, Rentsy is a sophisticated marketplace platform that has been developed over several years. Since July, the platform has partnered with more than 300 Gold Coast businesses and has facilitated hundreds of bookings, positioning Rentsy as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the rental and hire sector. As Australians continue to feel cost-of-living pressure, demand for rental alternatives is accelerating. Rentsy offers a practical alternative to ownership, allowing customers to access what they need without unnecessary expense.“Rentsy made planning our Christmas party incredibly easy,” said Emily E from LJ Hooker Solutions on the Gold Coast. “When our original supplier double-booked us, Rentsy helped us secure a photobooth at short notice and everything ran smoothly.”For local businesses, the platform is becoming an increasingly important digital sales channel.“Rentsy has been great for our business,” said Tom from Gold Coast Events and Party Hire. “The platform is easy to use and we’re seeing consistent bookings. The team is responsive and supportive, which makes a big difference.”Rentsy recently raised $840,000 in its latest investment round, including investment from Gold Coast-based venture capital fund Admiralty Capital Group, reinforcing confidence in the platform and its growth potential. “We’re delighted to invest in a Gold Coast-born technology platform that is revolutionising the way Australians experience rentals,” said Ryan Holsheimer, CEO and Managing Partner of Admiralty Capital Group. “Rentsy’s successful funding round will allow them to expand rapidly on the Gold Coast and position the business strongly for a national rollout.”With strong momentum behind the platform, Rentsy is preparing to expand into Brisbane in the second half of this year, followed by a broader national rollout in 2027. As the platform grows, Rentsy aims to become Australia’s go-to marketplace for hiring products and services, with its signature pink branding set to become a familiar sight across major cities.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Alicia PrinceCo-Founder, RentsyEmail: alicia@rentsy.com.auPhone: +61 420 977 866For more information about Rentsy visit:Web: www.rentsy.com.au ________________________________________Forward-Looking Statements & Investment Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business, strategy, growth plans, expansion timelines and future performance of Rentsy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive developments, regulatory changes, operational risks and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this announcement. Rentsy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.This press release is provided for informational and media purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in Rentsy or any related entity. Any investment opportunity in the Company will only be made available through appropriate offering documentation and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Nothing contained in this release should be relied upon as financial or investment advice, and readers should obtain independent professional advice before making any investment decision

