Lt. Col. Marvin Williams to Launch Campaign for Congress on Long Island

Lt. Col. Marvin Williams, USAF (Ret.), Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 4th Congressional

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHOLt. Col. Marvin Williams, USAF (Ret.), Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 4th Congressional DistrictCommunity leaders, supporters, and residents of Long IslandWHATOfficial Campaign Launch Event for Lt. Col. Marvin Williams for CongressLt. Col. Williams will formally launch his campaign and outline his vision for stronger leadership, lower costs for Long Island families, safer communities, and a government that respects the Constitution.A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, Williams spent nearly three decades serving the country in national security and operational leadership roles. His campaign centers on restoring accountability in Washington and standing up for the values that matter to Long Island families.WHENTuesday, March 106:00 PMWHEREAdelphi UniversityRuth S. Harley University CenterRoom 113Garden City, New YorkMEDIA CONTACTWoodrow JohnstonRevere SolutionsWoodrow@RevereSolutions.comPO BOX 115NEW HYDE PARK, NY 11040

