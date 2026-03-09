Lt. Col. Marvin Williams to Launch Campaign for Congress on Long Island
Lt. Col. Marvin Williams, USAF (Ret.), Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 4th CongressionalGARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO
Lt. Col. Marvin Williams, USAF (Ret.), Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 4th Congressional District
Community leaders, supporters, and residents of Long Island
WHAT
Official Campaign Launch Event for Lt. Col. Marvin Williams for Congress
Lt. Col. Williams will formally launch his campaign and outline his vision for stronger leadership, lower costs for Long Island families, safer communities, and a government that respects the Constitution.
A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, Williams spent nearly three decades serving the country in national security and operational leadership roles. His campaign centers on restoring accountability in Washington and standing up for the values that matter to Long Island families.
WHEN
Tuesday, March 10
6:00 PM
WHERE
Adelphi University
Ruth S. Harley University Center
Room 113
Garden City, New York
MEDIA CONTACT
Woodrow Johnston
Revere Solutions
Woodrow@RevereSolutions.com
PO BOX 115
NEW HYDE PARK, NY 11040
https://www.facebook.com/Ltcolwilliamsny/
https://x.com/LtColWilliamsNY
Woodrow Johnston II
Marvin Suber Williams for Congress
2027136271
woodrow@reveresolutions.com
