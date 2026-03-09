p36 Announces General Availability of UDI Hub

UDI Hub Status Overview UDI Compliance Map p36 GmbH

MedTech Innovators Now Live with Future-Ready UDI Compliance

We’re proud to see our first customers using UDI Hub to confidently tackle EUDAMED and other regulatory challenges.” — Patrick Pfau, CEO of p36 GmbH

BAD HERSFELD, GERMANY, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- p36 GmbH today announced the successful completion of UDI Hub’s development. UDI Hub is now generally available, and the first internationally operating MedTech companies are already managing their UDI data with UDI Hub.The solution is built to help regulatory, quality, and master data teams address the increasing complexity of global UDI requirements. As a single source of truth, UDI Hub empowers MedTech companies to govern, validate, and prepare UDI data for regulatory submissions such as EUDAMED - well ahead of the 2026 deadlines.“We’re proud to see our first customers using UDI Hub to confidently tackle EUDAMED and other regulatory challenges,” says Patrick Pfau, CEO of p36. “Their feedback has shaped every feature, ensuring that UDI Hub addresses real-world needs and delivers measurable value from day one.”UDI Hub: Designed for Real-World MedTech Needs• Centralizes all UDI data, bringing device information into one secure and compliant solution• Validates UDI records against the latest EUDAMED requirements, highlighting data gaps before submission• Supports bulk data management for portfolios ranging from hundreds to ten thousand devices, reducing risk and manual effort• Enables cross-functional teams (regulatory, quality, master data, and IT) to work together efficiently and stay audit-readyWith UDI Hub, teams can reduce manual work, improve data quality, and move confidently toward regulatory deadlines. Early adopters are already experiencing a more reliable and transparent UDI process that adapts to their specific needs and challenges.What’s Next?With general availability, p36 invites additional MedTech manufacturers to join the UDI Hub community and prepare for upcoming regulatory milestones. The journey continues, with new features, expanded regulatory support, and ongoing innovation all on the horizon.For more information about UDI Hub and how your team can get started, visit http://www.udihub.io or contact contact@p36.io.About p36 GmbHSince 2019, p36 GmbH has been empowering world-leading life science companies across the globe with tailor-made cloud software. As an independent technology company, we develop SaaS solutions like UDI Hub that simplify regulatory processes, drive digital transformation, and help organizations stay compliant in an ever-evolving industry. Discover more about our commitment to innovation at: http://www.p36.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.