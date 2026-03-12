Bootstrap Island Leaves Early Access and Launches in Full Release on Steam Today

Bootstrap Island_VR survival game_Steam Full Release_Out Now

The Robinson Crusoe-inspired VR survival adventure launches out of Early Access with new content and the complete story in its largest update to date.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maru VR today announced that Bootstrap Island , the Robinson Crusoe-inspired VR survival adventure available on Steam, has officially left Early Access and is now available in Full Release.The launch introduces the largest update in the game’s development, bringing the introduction of a local tribe players can interact with, concluding the survivor’s story, and adding new gameplay systems, threats, and technical improvements.Watch the Full Release Trailer: https://youtu.be/KSomvTkmJlU A Ruthless Survival Experience in VRIn Bootstrap Island, players step into the role of Daniel, a 17th-century castaway fighting to survive on a ruthless tropical island. With no guidance and no predefined solutions, survival depends entirely on instinct, observation, and experimentation.The island operates as a dynamic, systems-driven world shaped by interacting systems such as weather, fire, liquids, physics, and animal behavior. Players gather resources, hunt wildlife, build shelters, and prepare for the dangers that emerge after dark.Instead of watching danger unfold, players stand inside it, reacting physically and solving survival challenges their own way.The Island Expands in Full ReleaseDuring its two years in Early Access, Bootstrap Island received five major updates. The Full Release introduces the largest update of content and systems yet.The Local TribeA new layer of depth arrives with the introduction of a local tribe, equipped with their own tools, weapons, and behaviors. Through a new communication and trading system, players can build relationships with the tribe — or provoke hostility — shaping the future of island life.The Complete StoryThe Full Release concludes the story of Daniel, the shipwrecked survivor. Through cinematic cutscenes and voice performances, players uncover his past, the events that led to the shipwreck, and explore the possible paths his fate may take.New Threats and Survival ChallengesThe island becomes even more dangerous with the introduction of a new boss encounter — the Blood Challenger — additional weapons, and expanded combat possibilities.Custom ModePlayers can tailor the survival experience through Custom Mode, adjusting key gameplay parameters such as day length, world intensity, and survival systems to suit their preferred playstyle. Whether seeking a relentless survival challenge or a slower, exploration-focused experience, players can shape their own journey.Performance Improvements, Achievements, and LocalizationAlongside the new content, the Full Release includes significant performance optimizations and gameplay refinements, improving stability and responsiveness across supported PC VR hardware.The launch version also introduces Steam Achievements, giving players additional milestones and challenges as they push their survival skills further.The game now includes subtitles localized in 11 languages, making the story accessible to more players worldwide.Launch Discount and Supporter PackTo celebrate the Full Release, Bootstrap Island will be available for a limited time at its Early Access price — $24.99 USD with a 10% launch discount. After the promotion ends, the base price will increase to $27.99 USD, reflecting the expanded scope and content added throughout development.At launch, a cosmetic supporter pack will also be available for $4.99 USD. The DLC features exclusive 17th-century weapons and accoutrements once owned by a nobleman, offering players a way to bring prestige and elegance to their survival adventure while further supporting the indie team behind the game.A bundle including the game and the supporter pack will also be available with a 10% discount.The Making of Bootstrap IslandBootstrap Island was developed by Maru VR, a small independent studio based in Estonia with a clear ambition: to fulfill the full potential of virtual reality.Before beginning development, the team created more than 40 VR projects to better understand what makes the medium truly immersive and worth putting on a VR headset for. Those lessons shaped Bootstrap Island into a survival experience designed from the ground up for VR, rather than adapted from traditional flat-screen games.While much of the VR market shifted toward lower-power standalone hardware, the team chose to focus on high-end PC VR in order to pursue their vision without compromise.Launched into Early Access on Steam in February 2024, the game expanded through five major content updates while incorporating community feedback for additional polish and improvements.ContactFor more information, please contact: contact@bootstrapisland.com

Bootstrap Island - Launch Trailer | Steam VR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.