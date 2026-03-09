Robert P. Chappell Jr.'s The Time Traveling Scoreboard Lets Fans Relive Legendary Baseball Moments Like Never Before

The Time Traveling Scoreboard by Robert P. Chappell Jr. follows Ace Preston, a retired law enforcement officer and U.S. Army Reserve veteran, who embarks on a journey to Wrigley Field in search of purpose after retirement.

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baseball fans have spent generations debating one question: "What if we could go back in time and witness the greatest moments in the game’s history?"Author Robert P. Chappell Jr. explores that very idea in his novel The Time Traveling Scoreboard, a time-travel adventure that takes readers directly onto the field during some of baseball’s most fascinating moments.The story follows Ace Preston, a retired police officer and military veteran, searching for direction after leaving a lifetime of public service. While visiting Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field, Ace discovers a forgotten relic lodged in the ivy of the historic manual scoreboard. When he returns the artifact to its rightful place, he unlocks something impossible: a portal that allows him to travel through time and step directly into baseball history.Ace soon finds himself transported to pivotal eras of the game, including the early twentieth century, where he encounters teams, players, and moments that shaped the sport. But Ace isn’t just a spectator. His presence begins to influence events, forcing him to confront a difficult question: should history be preserved exactly as it happened, or changed if given the chance?“Baseball has always been about more than statistics or championships,” says Robert in a recent interview. “It’s about moments, memories, and the people who lived them. Writing this story allowed me to imagine what it would be like to actually step into those moments.”A lifelong baseball fan, Chappell wrote the novel after retiring from nearly four decades of law enforcement service and twenty-five years in the United States Army Reserve. He now lives in Dunedin, Florida, just a few blocks from TD Ballpark, the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays, where baseball continues to inspire his writing.Blending historical fiction, time travel, and baseball nostalgia, The Time Traveling Scoreboard offers fans a unique journey through the sport’s past while exploring themes of purpose, redemption, and second chances.The Time Traveling Scoreboard is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats on Amazon and major book retailers. For more information about the author and his book, visit www.robertchappellauthor.com ___________________________About the AuthorRobert P. Chappell Jr. is a retired law enforcement officer and U.S. Army Reserve veteran with a lifelong passion for baseball and storytelling. Drawing from his extensive career and personal experiences, Chappell weaves together adventure, history, and personal growth into his writing. The Time Traveling Scoreboard is his second novel in the Adventures of Ace Preston series, following The Patriot Pitcher.

