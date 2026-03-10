Animal Research Equipment Market 2026 Driven By Advancing Preclinical Infrastructure

Animal Research Equipment Market Share Animal Research Equipment Market Share Animal Research Equipment Market Overview

It will grow from $4.25 billion in 2025 to $4.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Research Equipment market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Animal Workstations market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5 billion by 2030, with Animal Research Equipment to represent around 40% of the parent market. Within the broader Veterinary Healthcare industry, which is expected to be $316 billion by 2030, the Animal Research Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Animal Research Equipment Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the animal research equipment market in 2030, valued at $0.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to substantial NIH and federal research funding, a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, advanced laboratory infrastructure, strong academic research presence, and increasing adoption of automated and AI-enabled animal research technologies across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Animal Research Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the animal research equipment market in 2030, valued at $0.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to expanding contract research organization activities, rising investment in translational and personalized medicine programs, increasing demand for advanced disease modeling technologies, growth in stem cell and regenerative medicine research, and continuous upgrades in veterinary and preclinical laboratory facilities across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Animal Research Equipment Market In 2030?

The animal research equipment market growth is segmented by product type into behavioral research equipment, physiological research equipment, surgical instruments, imaging systems, and other products. The behavioral research equipment market will be the largest segment of the animal research equipment market segmented by product type, accounting for 35% or $0.76 billion of the total in 2030. The behavioral research equipment market will be supported by the increasing focus on neuroscience and cognitive research, rising demand for preclinical drug development studies, advancements in automated tracking and data analytics systems, growing adoption of AI-enabled behavioral monitoring platforms, expanding academic and pharmaceutical research funding, and stricter regulatory requirements emphasizing accurate and reproducible experimental outcomes.

The animal research equipment market is segmented by animal type into rodents, rabbits, canines, primates, and other animals.

The animal research equipment market is segmented by application into drug discovery and development, basic research, disease modeling, toxicology testing, academic research, and other applications.

The animal research equipment market is segmented by end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations, veterinary hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Animal Research Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the animal research equipment market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Animal Research Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global animal research equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape preclinical research methodologies, laboratory infrastructure standards, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global biomedical and life sciences ecosystems.

Increasing In Biomedical And Pharmaceutical Research - The increase in biomedical and pharmaceutical research is expected to become a key growth driver for the animal research equipment market by 2030. Rising investments in biomedical and pharmaceutical R&D are boosting demand for advanced preclinical testing tools. As pharmaceutical companies and research institutions expand their work on new drugs, vaccines, and therapies, they increasingly require dependable equipment to conduct accurate and ethical testing on animal models. This expansion encourages the adoption of modern cages, housing systems, monitoring devices, and restrainers that comply with regulatory and animal welfare standards. Additionally, the growing complexity of biomedical research highlights the need for precise equipment capable of delivering consistent and reliable results. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by directly linking research expansion with increased equipment adoption. As a result, the increasing in biomedical and pharmaceutical research is anticipated to contributing to 2.7% annual growth in the market.

Increasing In Government And Institutional Funding - The increase in government and institutional funding is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the animal research equipment market by 2030. Rising funding from governments and institutions strongly supports market growth by enabling laboratories and research centers to invest in advanced infrastructure. With greater financial resources, institutions can upgrade to modern housing systems, monitoring devices, and sanitation equipment that meet global animal welfare standards. Such funding is often supported by policy initiatives aimed at promoting biomedical innovation, which further increases the demand for reliable preclinical testing facilities. Higher budgets also allow universities and public research organizations to expand their animal research capabilities. As a result, the market directly benefits from increased procurement of specialized equipment backed by sustained financial support. Consequently, the increase in government and institutional funding is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing In Prevalence Of Chronic And Infectious Diseases - The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the animal research equipment market by 2030. The rising burden of chronic and infectious diseases is accelerating demand for animal research equipment as researchers focus on developing effective treatments and preventive solutions. The development of new drugs, vaccines, and medical devices typically requires preclinical studies using animal models to ensure safety and efficacy. This increasing disease burden drives pharmaceutical and biomedical companies to expand their research activities, thereby increasing the need for reliable housing, monitoring, and handling systems. Furthermore, global health challenges such as cancer, diabetes, and emerging infectious diseases underscore the importance of accurate and controlled experimental environments. Consequently, the growth in disease-related research directly supports the adoption of specialized animal research equipment worldwide. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Animal Research Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the behavioral research equipment market, the physiological research equipment market, the surgical instruments market, the imaging systems market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in preclinical and translational research, advancements in laboratory automation and digital monitoring technologies, rising demand for precision disease modeling, and stricter regulatory standards for animal welfare and data reproducibility. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving research accuracy, enhancing ethical compliance, and supporting innovative drug discovery and biomedical breakthroughs, fuelling transformative growth within the broader life sciences and preclinical research industry.

The behavioral research equipment market is projected to grow by $0.3 billion, the physiological research equipment market by $0.2 billion, the surgical instruments market by $0.1 billion, the imaging systems market by $0.1 billion, and the other product types market by $0.06 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

