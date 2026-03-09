Social Security Fund Urges Beneficiaries Who Have Not Completed Proof of Life to Do So Promptly

MACAU, March 9 - Beneficiaries of the Social Security Fund’s old-age and disability pensions are required to complete the annual proof of life procedure. For 2026, this requirement covers approximately 177,000 individuals, of whom about 14,000 have not yet completed the process. The Social Security Fund reminds beneficiaries that the procedure can be completed conveniently through electronic channels such as the “Macao One Account” platform. Beneficiaries who fail to complete the Proof of Life procedure by the end of March will have their payments suspended as of April.

Using the “Macao One Account” mobile application, beneficiaries simply need to face the phone screen and follow the instructions. Once facial recognition is successfully completed, the Proof of Life procedure is finalised. If the beneficiary’s spouse or immediate family members (parents or children) have activated a “Macao One Account,” they may also log in to assist the beneficiary. Beneficiaries may alternatively use a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card at self-service kiosks located across Macao, the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, and several cities in the Greater Bay Area, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and the Hong Kong SAR. They may also visit designated service points in Macao in person.

For beneficiaries who are unable to visit service points and cannot use electronic methods, they may authorise another person to submit or mail the Proof of Life documents to the Social Security Fund. In addition, beneficiaries residing in Guangdong Province may present a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card at local social insurance agencies at all administrative levels to complete the procedure.

All of the above methods enable beneficiaries to complete, in a single process, the Proof of Life procedure required by the Social Security Fund, the Social Welfare Bureau, and the Pension Fund. For further information, please visit the dedicated “Proof of Life” webpage on the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours.