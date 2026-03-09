Western Cape Mobility welcomes High Court interdict to protect resident safety in Atlantis

The Western Cape Government welcomes the High Court interdict granted today (6 March) against several taxi associations and individuals, aimed at preventing transport-related intimidation and illegal operations affecting residents in Atlantis, Saxonwold, and Witsand.

The interdict is directed at the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), Saxonwold Local Taxi Association, Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (CODETA), Atlantis Taxi Association, CODETA Khayelitsha Killarney Local Taxi Association, and nine named individuals.

The court order prohibits the respondents, including their officials, employees, and drivers, from interfering with any form of public or private transport. This includes a ban on assaulting, intimidating, or threatening drivers, operators, or staff of other taxi associations or transport services.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, said the intervention reinforces the rule of law and prioritises the safety of residents who rely on these routes every day. "We recognise that legal interventions can sometimes create uncertainty for residents in the short term. However, this interdict sends a clear message that intimidation and violence will not be tolerated. Our priority is ensuring that residents of Atlantis and surrounding communities can travel to work and school safely."

The Western Cape Government expects the interdict to contribute to improved safety by reducing the risk of violence and intimidation at key interchanges and taxi ranks; promote fair competition by ensuring that only minibus taxi operators with valid operating licenses provide services, strengthening accountability and vehicle safety; and support more reliable transport by protecting alternative transport options, including buses and private vehicles, from interference.

The court order specifically applies to areas where incidents of interference have been reported, including:

• Potsdam Public Transport Interchange and taxi rank

• Atlantis CBD taxi rank

• Westfleur Circle in Avondale

• Witsand informal taxi rank in the Saxonwold area

The High Court has directed the respondents to comply strictly with the conditions of their operating licenses. The order further prohibits any association or individual from operating minibus taxi services in, to, or from Atlantis without the required legal permits. Taxi associations are required to take all reasonable steps to ensure that their members and drivers comply fully with the court order and refrain from unlawful conduct.

Minister Sileku reaffirmed the Western Cape Government’s commitment to maintaining a safe, regulated, and reliable public transport environment. “We remain committed to working with all operators who respect the law and place the safety of residents first. Those who resort to intimidation or violence will face the full consequences of the law.”

The Western Cape Government will continue to monitor the situation closely in partnership with law enforcement agencies and will take further enforcement action, including targeted inspections and compliance audits, where necessary, to ensure that the terms of the interdict are upheld and commuter services remain safe and stable.

