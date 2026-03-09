Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads South African delegation to CSW70 with a strong call for access to justice for women and girls, 9 to 19 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will lead South Africa's delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City from Monday, 9 March 2026.

CSW70 arrives at a pivotal moment in the global fight for gender equality, as nations reflect on progress made in promoting the rights of women and girls while confronting persistent structural barriers that hinder their access to justice, economic opportunities, safety, and equal participation in society.

South Africa’s involvement will reaffirm the country’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable legal systems, abolishing discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, and dismantling structural barriers that prevent women and girls from fully realising their constitutional rights.

The South African delegation will demonstrate the country’s alignment with international frameworks, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 5 on gender equality and 16 on access to justice and strong institutions.

