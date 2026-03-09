Trade, Industry and Competition hosts 6th Annual Intellectual Property and Technology Commercialisation Colloquium, 9 to 10 Mar

Key stakeholders from government, academia and business will convene in Kimberley, Northern Cape, for a colloquium aimed at strengthening South Africa’s innovation and technology commercialisation ecosystem and unlocking new economic opportunities.

Hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in partnership with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and Sol Plaatje University (SPU), the 6th Annual Intellectual Property (IP) and Technology Commercialisation Colloquium will take place from 9–10 March 2026 at SPU.

The annual colloquium serves as a platform to promote best practices in intellectual property management and technology commercialisation. This year’s discussions will focus on implementing the National Commercialisation Strategy to ensure that South Africa’s intellectual property assets translate into economic value, industrial growth and job creation.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, emphasises the importance of the platform in advancing industrial innovation and economic transformation.

“IP is no longer a peripheral legal concept; it is a central pillar of modern industrial development. As South Africa deepens its re-industrialisation agenda, we must ensure that ideas developed in our laboratories, universities and enterprises are protected, financed and successfully brought to market,” says Tau.

He adds that the National Commercialisation Strategy aims to bridge the gap between innovation and industrial application. The colloquium provides an opportunity for stakeholders to strengthen implementation, share best practices and build partnerships that unlock the economic potential of South Africa’s intellectual capital.

The partnership between the dtic, CIPC and SPU reflects collaboration between government, regulators and academia to strengthen South Africa’s IP system and support technology-driven industrial development.

Discussions during the colloquium will cover product–market fit, knowledge-for-equity structures, early-stage venture funding, customer development and effective routes to market for new technologies.

By promoting best practices in technology commercialisation, the colloquium aims to help companies and innovators create value from their intellectual property, strengthening competitiveness and industry growth.

“If we are to build a dynamic and inclusive economy, we must cultivate an ecosystem where innovation is supported from ideation through to market entry and scale. This colloquium is about strengthening that ecosystem and ensuring that innovators, investors and policymakers work together to drive South Africa’s industrial future,” concludes Tau.

