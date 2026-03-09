President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes State Visit to Brazil, 9 to 10 Mar

President Ramaphosa arrives in Brazil on a State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today , 08 March 2026 , arrived in Brasilia , the capital city of the Federative Republic of Brazil on a state visit at the invitation of His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The state visit take places from 09 - 10 March 2026.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to engage on a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

South Africa and Brazil share historic and fraternal ties, built on friendship, shared Africa heritage, solidarity, South Cooperation and multilateralism.

The relationship is anchored in the Declaration of Strategic Partnership that was signed in 2010 and implemented through the South Africa–Brazil Joint Commission.

The state visit will focus on the following priorities:

Enhancing diplomatic and political relations

Enhancing economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Strengthening cooperation in agribusiness, aerospace, creative industries, defence, energy, mining, science and technology, sport and tourism.

Engaging on shared geopolitical priorities as members of the Global South, including cooperation in BRICS, IBSA, the G77+China, the G20, and the United Nations.

Brazil, as the largest economy in Latin America, remains a key partner for South Africa’s engagement with the Latin America and Caribbean region.

During the visit, both sides will explore additional avenues to broaden economic ties and unlock new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and economic relations.

President Ramaphosa will also address a South Africa–Brazil Business Forum, aimed at promoting increased commercial collaboration. He will be accompanied by a business delegation representing the agribusiness, aerospace, chemicals, defence, energy, engineering, mining, maritime and pharmaceuticals sectors.

The President will on the margins of the state visit engage with pioneering Brazilian business leaders to accelerate investments and opportunities South Africa offers.

Bilateral trade between South Africa and Brazil reached R32.5 billion in 2025, with South African exports amounting to R5.2 billion and imports from Brazil totalling approximately R27.3 billion.

South Africa’s top exports to Brazil are chemicals, mineral products, machinery, iron and steel, and vehicles. Brazilian exports to South Africa include mineral products, live animals, machinery, vegetables, and iron and steel products.

The SACU–MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) has supported a steady growth of South African exports to Brazil and has opened opportunities for preferential market access for 1,500 product lines.

The visit will provide a platform to exchange notes on how best to maximize the opportunities presented by the PTA and explore mechanisms to enhance and diversify trade between the two countries.

Brazilian investment in South Africa spans manufacturing, services, engineering, agriculture, and aviation, while major South African companies are active in the Brazilian market in retail, pharmaceutical, extractive industry, paper, financial services and technology, and chemicals.

Tourism is an expanding area of cooperation. Brazil ranked as South Africa’s ninth-largest source of international arrivals in 2025, supported by the resumption and expansion of direct flights between São Paulo and South Africa since 2023.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation , Mr. Ronald Lamola ; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga ; Minister of Science , Technology and Innovation , Dr. Bonginkosi Nzimande; Minister of Tourism , Ms. Patricia De Lille ; Minister of Electricity and Energy , Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa ; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition , Mr. Parks Tau; Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture , Mr Gayton McKenzie; and senior government officials.

Brazil State Visit media programme

Date: Monday,09 March 2026

Welcome ceremony in honour of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa

Time: 15h00 SAST

Venue: Palácio do Planalto, Brasilia

Joint media briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Time: 17h00 SAST

Venue: Palácio do Planalto, Brasilia

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address South Africa-Brazil Business Forum

Time: 19:00

Venue : Palácio Itamaraty, Brasilia

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates