Agricultural Testing Market Growth Projection 2026: Growth in Soil Testing, Seed Quality & Food Safety Trends

Agricultural Testing Market Analysis 2026–2033: Precision Farming, Soil Health & Food Safety Testing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and Growth 2026Global agriculture is rapidly shifting toward data-driven farming. As food safety standards tighten and precision agriculture technologies expand, agricultural testing services are becoming a critical pillar for ensuring soil health, crop productivity, and sustainable food production.Market OverviewThe Agricultural Testing Market is witnessing steady growth as farmers, agribusiness companies, and governments increasingly focus on food safety, soil health, and sustainable agricultural practices. Agricultural testing services analyze soil, water, seed, compost, manure, and crops to detect nutrient levels, contamination, pathogens, and pesticide residues.Get Sample Report - Preview key market trends and strategic insights in minutes:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/agricultural-testing-market These services help farmers optimize fertilizer use, improve crop yield, and ensure compliance with food safety regulations. Agricultural testing laboratories use advanced technologies such as molecular diagnostics, DNA-based seed testing, and rapid analytical techniques to deliver accurate results.Testing services have become essential in modern agriculture as global food production systems prioritize traceability, sustainability, and quality assurance across the entire supply chain.Market DriversIncreasing Food Safety RegulationsGovernments worldwide are implementing strict regulations regarding pesticide residues, contaminants, and agricultural inputs. These regulatory requirements are increasing the demand for accredited agricultural testing laboratories to verify food safety and environmental compliance.Rising Adoption of Precision AgricultureFarmers are increasingly adopting data-driven farming techniques such as precision agriculture. Agricultural testing helps determine nutrient levels, soil composition, and water quality, enabling farmers to make informed decisions on fertilization and irrigation.Growing Awareness of Soil HealthSoil testing remains the largest segment of the agricultural testing market due to rising awareness of the importance of soil nutrient balance, pH levels, and contamination monitoring for sustainable farming.Market OpportunitiesIntegration of AI and IoT in Agricultural DiagnosticsEmerging technologies such as AI-based analysis tools, IoT soil sensors, and smart agriculture platforms are transforming agricultural testing. These technologies allow real-time monitoring of soil nutrients and crop conditions.Rapid Testing TechnologiesPortable testing kits and rapid diagnostic systems are reducing laboratory testing times from several days to only a few hours, improving decision-making for farmers and agribusiness companies.Expansion in Emerging Agricultural EconomiesGrowing agricultural investments in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are creating new opportunities for testing laboratories and agricultural service providers.Market Geographical ShareNorth America holds a dominant share of the agricultural testing market due to strict food safety regulations, advanced agricultural infrastructure, and strong research investments in agricultural technologies.Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to rising agricultural productivity initiatives, increasing adoption of precision farming technologies, and government programs supporting soil testing and sustainable farming practices.Market Key PlayersSeveral global companies are actively operating in the agricultural testing market, focusing on laboratory expansion, advanced testing technologies, and strategic partnerships.Key players include:1. Eurofins Scientific2. SGS SA3. Intertek Group plc4. Agilent Technologies, Inc5. Mérieux NutriSciences6. AsureQuality7. A&L Canada Laboratories8. Fera Science Limited9. R J Hill Laboratories Ltd10. SCS Global Services11. Bureau Veritas S.A12. ALS Limited13. EXOVA14. TUV Nord Group15. Apal Agricultural Laboratory16. Intertek Group Plc18. BioControl Systems Inc19. BioMerieux SA20. Idexx Laboratories21. 3M Company22. Charm Sciences Inc23. Neogen Corporation and Biolumix.These companies provide comprehensive services including soil nutrient analysis, pesticide residue testing, seed quality testing, and environmental diagnostics.Government Policies Supporting Agricultural TestingGovernments worldwide are implementing policies to strengthen agricultural testing infrastructure and improve food safety monitoring.Policies supporting sustainable agriculture, soil health management, and food quality assurance are encouraging the expansion of accredited agricultural laboratories. Regulatory frameworks also require testing of fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural commodities to prevent contamination and ensure compliance with safety standards.Such initiatives are helping improve transparency in food supply chains while supporting farmers with reliable diagnostic tools.Mergers and Acquisitions in Agricultural TestingThe agricultural testing market is witnessing increasing mergers and acquisitions as companies expand their laboratory networks and analytical capabilities.2025-2026: Leading laboratory service providers increased consolidation through acquisitions of regional testing labs to expand capabilities in soil testing, seed testing, and crop residue analysis.December 2025: SGS acquired Australian Superintendence Company (ASC) to strengthen agricultural quality assurance and crop inspection services in Australia.May 2025: Eurofins Scientific acquired Analytical Laboratories (USA) to expand its agricultural and food testing service capabilities in North America.2024-2025: Major testing companies such as Eurofins Scientific, SGS, and Bureau Veritas continued strategic acquisitions to expand global laboratory networks for soil, crop, and pesticide residue testing.2024: Eurofins Scientific signed an agreement to acquire SGS Crop Science operations across multiple countries to strengthen agroscience research and agricultural testing services.Customized Research - Get tailored intelligence for strategic decision-making:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/agricultural-testing-market Product Launches in Agricultural TestingCompanies are launching innovative agricultural testing solutions designed for faster and more accurate diagnostics.Recent product innovations include:Portable soil testing kits for on-field analysisAI-enabled crop health diagnostic toolsIoT-connected soil monitoring devicesMultiplex molecular testing kits for detecting contaminants and pathogensMay 2025: EarthOptics launched a mid-infrared (MIR) soil carbon testing solution to provide high-accuracy soil carbon measurement for carbon markets and sustainability programs.July 2025: BASF and Eurofins Agro Testing introduced on-farm nutritional analysis for silage using the trinamiX PAL Two spectrometer, enabling real-time forage testing in the field.March 2025: Farmers Edge expanded its soil and plant tissue testing laboratory services, providing advanced analytical testing solutions for farmers and agribusinesses.May 2025: Martin Lishman launched a new range of rapid soil testing kits capable of measuring pH, conductivity, and NPK nutrients directly in the field.2025: Ekosight introduced the “Soil Doctor” IoT-enabled soil testing device, delivering real-time analysis of more than 15 soil parameters and digital agronomic recommendationsFunding by CompaniesAgricultural technology companies and testing laboratories are receiving increased funding to expand testing infrastructure and develop advanced diagnostic technologies.June 2025: Antler Bio raised £3.2 million in funding to expand its genetic and epigenetic testing platform used to improve dairy farm productivity.2025: Global laboratory testing company Eurofins Scientific increased investments to expand its agroscience testing services and laboratory network for agricultural inputs and crop analysis.2025: Several agri-tech startups received non-dilutive funding ranging from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 crore through government and accelerator programs supporting agricultural testing and innovation.2024-2025: AGRIM secured over USD 29 million in funding from investors including Omnivore and India Quotient to develop technology platforms supporting agricultural supply chain quality assessment and testing.2025–2026: Increased venture capital and corporate investments are being directed toward soil testing, seed testing, and precision agriculture analytics platforms to improve crop quality and regulatory compliance.Recent DevelopmentsUnited States - 2026• A major agricultural diagnostics company introduced a next-generation molecular testing system capable of detecting multiple pesticide residues in crops simultaneously.• A U.S. testing laboratory network expanded its agricultural analytics services by integrating remote sensing data and soil testing results into precision farming platforms.United States - 2025• A leading agricultural testing laboratory in the United States expanded its soil and water testing facilities to support precision agriculture programs and sustainable farming initiatives.• A U.S. agricultural technology company launched a new AI-powered crop diagnostic testing platform designed to identify nutrient deficiencies and plant diseases through laboratory analysis.Buy Full Report - Access complete forecasts, regulatory updates, and M&A analysis to drive investments and corporate strategy:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=agricultural-testing-market Japan - 2026• A leading Japanese agricultural testing laboratory expanded its analytical services to include DNA-based seed testing and crop disease diagnostics.• A Japanese agricultural technology firm introduced an integrated digital agriculture platform combining soil testing, crop diagnostics, and farm analytics tools.Japan - 2025• A Japanese agricultural research institute introduced a new soil nutrient testing platform designed to support smart farming and optimize fertilizer usage across commercial farms.• A Japanese agri-technology company launched rapid testing kits for detecting crop pathogens and soil contaminants to support sustainable agriculture programs.ConclusionThe Agricultural Testing Market is poised for continued expansion as governments, farmers, and agribusiness companies prioritize sustainable farming, food safety, and crop productivity.Advancements in precision agriculture, AI-driven diagnostics, and rapid testing technologies are transforming how agricultural data is collected and analyzed. 