Expo 2031 Unveils USA Pavilion Vision, Names BRC Imagination Arts Partner, Appoints Shanna Woodbury Executive Director

Expo 2031 Minnesota USA unveils USA Pavilion Concept

SYDNEY, Mar 9 (AP) Expo 2031 organizers unveiled the USA Pavilion vision and leadership for the first A1 International Horticultural Expo ever held in the U.S.

Expo 2031's USA Pavilion will express the American Dream in a modern form where innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity work in harmony with the living world to build a regenerative future.” — Wendy Meadley, CEO, Expo 2031 Minnesota USA

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) Spring Meeting in Sydney, Expo 2031 USA today announced major milestones for the USA Pavilion, the host nation pavilion for the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition ever held in the United States.The announcements were made before global horticulture leaders, international expo organizers, and representatives from participating countries gathered for the AIPH meeting, marking the first formal international unveiling of the host nation pavilion concept.USA Pavilion Vision and Concept Image announcement.The USA Pavilion’s vision is “Where the American Dream Meets the Living World.” Designed as both a national showcase and a global gathering place, the pavilion will invite visitors to explore the evolving story of the United States through immersive storytelling, living landscapes, innovation showcases, and cultural programming.The pavilion celebrates the enduring spirit of the American Dream including innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, resilience, and community while demonstrating how human ingenuity and the natural world can flourish together in a regenerative future.Inspired by Minnesota’s identity as “the land where the water reflects the skies,” the pavilion’s design is organized around three elemental forces: Land, Water, and Sky. Living gardens, reflective waters, and open-sky architecture will create a powerful environment where visitors experience the landscapes, ideas, and aspirations that define America.Expo 2031 Minnesota also announced the appointment of Shanna Woodbury as Executive Director of the USA Pavilion.In this role, Woodbury will oversee the pavilion’s strategic development, international coordination, and operational planning, working closely with Expo leadership, federal partners, international delegations, and private sector collaborators to ensure the pavilion delivers a world-class experience and represents the United States on the global stage.“World Expos are extraordinary platforms for global exchange and collaboration,” said Shanna Woodbury, Executive Director of the USA Pavilion. “The USA Pavilion will welcome the world to experience the creativity, innovation, and optimism that define the American spirit, while showcasing how humanity and the living world can thrive together.”Expo 2031 has appointed BRC Imagination Arts, one of the world’s leading experience design firms, to lead the pavilion's creative design and development, including its immersive visitor experiences. For more than four decades, BRC has created iconic destinations, museums, brand homes, and exposition pavilions that welcome millions of visitors annually.“Creating the host nation pavilion for a world exposition requires both visionary storytelling and world-class delivery expertise,” said Wendy Meadley. “BRC Imagination Arts brings extraordinary creative leadership in designing transformative experiences. They will provide the global design expertise creating a USA Pavilion worthy of welcoming the world.”Christian Lachel, Chief Creative Officer of BRC Imagination Arts, said:"The greatest pavilions don't just show you a nation they let you step inside its story. The USA Pavilion at Expo 2031 will celebrate what makes the American Dream enduringly alive: the belief that innovation, nature, and human creativity can shape a better world together."A Pavilion Designed as a Global DestinationRather than a single exhibition, the USA Pavilion will be a dynamic destination composed of multiple experiences including: the USA Experience, the Living Laboratory, the American Dream Living Stage, Diplomatic and Business Spaces, Native Plant Displays, Pavilion Dining and Retail.Throughout the Expo’s six-month run, the pavilion will host evolving exhibitions, performances, and thematic programming exploring horticulture, health and wellbeing, sustainability, food systems, technology, and future living.A Lasting LegacyBuilt to endure beyond the Expo, the USA Pavilion will stand as the iconic legacy structure of Expo 2031, advancing horticulture, innovation, and the creation of a livable community of the future.Expo 2031 will take place May through October 2031, welcoming participating nations, organizations, and 4+million visitors to Dakota County, Minnesota.About Expo 2031Expo 2031 Minnesota, USA will be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition ever hosted in the United States, convening nations, innovators, growers, and industry leaders to explore the future of horticulture, agriculture, and livable communities. www.expo2031.org About BRC Imagination ArtsBRC Imagination Arts is a full-service strategy, design, and production company that transforms how people feel, think, and connect. www.brcweb.com Full release at: https://www.expo2031.org/post/expo-2031-minnesota-unveils-usa-pavilion-vision-appoints-brc-imagination-arts-as-official-creative For Partnership inquiries:Expo 2031 Minnesota USAShanna Woodburyshanna@expo2031.org+1.612.513.2107For Media inquiries:BRC Imagination ArtsElizabeth Hildebrandelizabeth@main-rose.com+1.424.353.9376

