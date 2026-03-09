New Tool Reveals Which Companies Promote Women Fairly and Which Do Not

The Women's Pay Gap Still Exists Example Score: Look Up Most Companies at No Charge

Public Database Using Big Data Now Scores Most Employers on the Metric of How Fairly They Promote Women.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, women have faced a persistent pay and advancement gap - but the reasons behind it have often been difficult to see. Studies such as those from Pew Research estimate that women earn roughly 15% less than men on average, with the gap varying widely by age, race, region, and country. For women of color, the gap is often even larger. One of the biggest challenges has been a lack of transparency: most women have little visibility into which companies advance women fairly and which do not - even within their own workplaces.A new initiative aims to change that.To shed light on workplace advancement patterns, a team of data scientists has used big data and artificial intelligence to measure how companies promote women compared with men. By analyzing each employer's counts by gender and job title, they developed two metrics designed to reveal advancement patterns within organizations: the Glass Ceiling Score, which measures whether women advance into executive roles at the same rate as men, and the Management Entry Score, which measures whether women advance into management positions at comparable rates.The results are now available to the public through a free online tool that allows anyone to look up companies and see how they perform on both measures.Women considering job opportunities - or just entering the workforce - can use the tool to identify employers with strong records of advancing women into leadership positions. The data may also help employees better understand advancement patterns inside their own companies and inform conversations about promotions and career development.Beyond individual career decisions, the platform could influence a broader range of stakeholders. Consumers and investors may use the information to support companies that demonstrate fair advancement practices, while corporate leaders can benchmark their organizations against competitors and identify areas where promotion practices may need improvement.The tool is now available at https://WomanLeaders.org/r/GlassCeiling with the initial release covering most major U.S. employers. Future versions are planned to expand coverage to employers across Europe and Asia. The project's creators also plan to introduce deeper demographic analysis, including the ability to score most companies' promotion fairness in women of color and other minority groups.The project was initially funded by the Women Leaders Association in advance of Women's History Month and is being publicly released just ahead of International Women's Day. Organizers say they expect additional women's foundations and equal-pay philanthropists to support the effort, with the goal of keeping the platform freely available to women around the world. The Women Leaders Association is a non-profit with chapters in most major US cities committed to the development and advancement of women in the corporate arena.___________The tool also includes analysis by key metros and states with rankings of the major employers in each to include Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Denver, Washington, Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, San Antonio, Cincinnati, Omaha, St. Louis, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Phoenix, Portland, Miami, Austin, California, Baltimore, Tampa, Orlando, Hartford, Raleigh, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Norfolk, Richmond, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Greensboro, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Sacramento, Jacksonville, Birmingham, Albuquerque, Rochester, Boise, Knoxville, New, Orleans, Buffalo, Baton Rouge, Charleston, Spokane, El Paso, Chattanooga, Little Rock, Greenville, Providence, Springfield, Honolulu, Madison, Columbia, Tucson, Stockton, Des Moines, Syracuse, Harrisburg, Jackson, Bakersfield, Akron, Wichita, Augusta, plus most states including including California, Texas, Florida, and other states.

