Local Eye Clinic Responds to Rising Childhood Nearsightedness With New Myopia Management Program

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As screen use, reading, and other near-vision demands remain part of daily life for many children, RevitalEyes Optometry has launched a specialized pediatric myopia management program in response to rising rates of childhood nearsightedness. By offering families in Sherman Oaks and surrounding communities access to earlier intervention and monitoring, the clinic is expanding local care options for children at risk of progressive myopia.Globally, myopia continues to rise, with the American Academy of Ophthalmology noting that nearly half of the world’s population is expected to be myopic by 2050.The program is designed for children with progressive myopia, also known as nearsightedness, a condition that can worsen over time and may increase the risk of future eye health complications if left unmanaged. Through the program, RevitalEyes Optometry aims to provide parents with earlier evaluation, education, and treatment options based on a child’s visual needs.“Myopia is more than just needing a stronger glasses prescription every year,” said Dr. Aykanush Sungulyan, OD, founder of RevitalEyes Optometry. “For many children, worsening nearsightedness can become a long-term eye health concern if it is not addressed early. Our goal is to help families understand what changes to watch for and when a child may need closer monitoring and treatment.”The National Eye Institute has reported that in the developed countries of East and Southeast Asia, myopia prevalence has reached 80% to 90% among children with 12 years of school, underscoring the scale the condition can reach without early attention.The CDC advises families to limit children’s screen time and encourage frequent breaks during near work. The clinic also emphasizes that regular pediatric eye examinations are an important step in detecting vision changes early and determining whether a child may benefit from a structured myopia management plan.“Parents often assume their child simply needs updated glasses, but worsening nearsightedness can be a sign that closer monitoring and a more specialized approach are needed,” Dr. Sungulyan added. “We want families to know that they have options, and that healthy habits such as taking breaks during screen time can be part of protecting a child’s vision.”Additional information about pediatric eye care and myopia management is available at revitaleyesoptometry.com.

