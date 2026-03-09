Golden Bird Jewels Launches 2026 International Women’s Day Jewelry Collection with Lab-Grown Diamond and Moissanite

Golden Bird Jewels presents its Empowerment Collection to honor International Women’s Day with lab grown diamond and moissanite jewelry. Golden Bird Jewels Identity

The Empowerment Collection reflects our commitment to celebrating women’s strength and success with lab grown diamond and moissanite jewelry designed for International Women’s Day 2026.” — Vijay Sarkheliya Founder & CEO of Golden Bird Jewels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasonal Women’s Day jewelry promotions include 35% off Ready to Ship Moissanite and 30% off Best Selling designsAs International Women’s Day 2026 approaches, the global fine jewelry market continues to evolve, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that combine ethical sourcing, refined design, and lasting value. This year, Women’s Day jewelry trends are being shaped by heightened awareness of sustainability and craftsmanship, with lab grown diamonds and moissanite emerging as preferred choices for meaningful gifting.To meet this ever increasing demand Golden Bird Jewels has released its 2026 Empowerment Collection. Jewelry for women only. This unique range of jewelry offers items that in the modern world are both sophisticated and elegant! Together with lab grown diamond engagement rings, niobium wedding and fashion bands e bone delicate pendant, studs that serve a variety of purposes they are each handcrafted to ensure their brilliance for wear. As the company explains in words, our Empowerment Collection celebrates strength, resilience and individual expression through jewelry which can be treasured for years to come.In the trade it is noted that lab grown diamonds and moissanite have seen great success with modern buyers which we attribute to that which these options bring to the table in terms of sparkle, ethical issues and price. Also in terms of look alike traditional diamonds in terms of visual and chemical make up, lab grown diamonds are increasing in choice for their eco-friendly production methods and at the same time we see moissanite do very well for its great fire and brilliance which is seen under many different lighting conditions. Also what we are to see today is that Women’s Day jewelry customers in particular are going beyond just looks, they are paying attention to certification, cut precision and stone quality.The 2026 Women’s Day design trends focus on minimalist luxury and adaptable sophistication. Shoppers are looking for simple solitaires, halos, diamond studs, and versatile pendants that fit everyday and special occasion outfits. For its modern look and dazzling shine, moissanite is still popular, and the lab grown diamonds are favored for their quality and ethical balance. Looking at the current purchase trends on the Golden Bird Jewels site, there is a wide range of engagement and promise rings to fashion jewelry for personal expression and milestone gifting.Transparent pricing and verified offers have become increasingly important for occasion-based jewelry purchases. In line with this trend, Golden Bird Jewels has rolled out seasonal promotions designed to support confident shopping during the International Women’s Day period. Shoppers can take advantage of 35% off the Ready-to-Ship Moissanite Jewelry Collection , featuring pieces available for quick delivery,and 30% off the Best-Selling Jewelry Collection , which highlights top customer favorites across lab grown diamond and moissanite designs.These structured discounts provide clear value while maintaining the brand’s focus on certified quality, aesthetic integrity, and dependable craftsmanship.In the present state of the jewelry market it is also true that buyers are putting more stock in third party verification and in documentation of product specs. At Women’s Day we see that certifications from reputable labs, detailed grade reports, and open stone info have become a must. As consumers grow in technical knowledge they are to put forward features like precise cut and symmetry, durable settings in gold and platinum, and verified grade which ensures authenticity and performance.In the future we see that which will play out in the mid range luxury space is for lab grown diamonds and moissanite and out of that also the celebration jewelry segments. As also reports indicate there is an increase in demand for sustainable jewelry that is very much based on a consumer’s desire for ethics and high quality. We see this play out Golden Bird Jewels’ Empowerment Collection reports into this transitory space in which Women’s Day jewelry is about beauty as well as modern values and deep connections.To explore the complete Empowerment Collection, certified lab grown diamond engagement rings, moissanite jewelry, and exclusive International Women’s Day 2026 jewelry offers, visit https://www.goldenbirdjewels.com/

