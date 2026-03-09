Rain Coast Service Centre Expands Offerings with Commercial Vehicle and Out-of-Province Inspections

Rain Coast Service Centre Oil Change Car Maintenance

Professional commercial vehicle and out-of-province inspection services designed to meet provincial safety and compliance standards.

TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rain Coast Service Centre is excited to announce the launch of commercial vehicle inspections and out-of-province inspections for light and medium-duty vehicles and trailers. This new service expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable vehicle inspections, ensuring compliance with regulations and enhancing safety across the fleet.Key Talking Points:New Service Offering: Rain Coast Service Centre now provides commercial vehicle inspections and out-of-province inspections for light and medium-duty vehicles and trailers.Comprehensive Inspections: The new service will offer thorough and efficient inspections to ensure vehicles meet all regulatory requirements, providing peace of mind for fleet owners and operators.Customer-Centric Approach: Rain Coast Service Centre continues to focus on delivering excellent service and customer satisfaction by expanding their range of services to meet the evolving needs of the community.Experienced Team: The skilled technicians at Rain Coast Service Centre bring years of experience to every inspection, ensuring that each vehicle is carefully assessed for safety and compliance.Davis Lindsay, the owner of Rain Coast Service Centre, shared: “We’re proud to expand our services to include commercial vehicle and out-of-province inspections. Our goal is to support fleet operators by providing high-quality, hassle-free inspections that keep their vehicles safe and roadworthy, so they can focus on running their businesses with confidence.”About Rain Coast Service CentreRain Coast Service Centre offers a wide range of automotive services including oil changes vehicle maintenance , and now, commercial vehicle inspections. Located in Terrace, BC, the company is dedicated to providing professional, reliable services for light and medium-duty vehicles. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality, Rain Coast Service Centre continues to be a trusted name for vehicle services in the region.For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.raincoastwashandlube.com or call 250-975-1448.

