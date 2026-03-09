24Baba Expands Fleet with Latest Luxury SUVs and Sports Cars in Dubai

Premium Car Rentals Across Dubai

24Baba strengthens its UAE fleet with luxury SUVs and sports cars, responding to record tourism demand across Dubai.

Great travel starts with the right ride. With transparent pricing, a wide vehicle selection, and 24/7 support, 24Baba makes exploring Dubai simple, flexible, and truly convenient.” — Abir Hossain

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a record-breaking year for Dubai tourism, 24Baba Car Rental has announced a strategic expansion of its fleet, adding high-performance icons like the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche 911 to meet the city's soaring demand for premium mobility.New additions include models such as the Range Rover Sport, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche 911, and Mercedes-Benz GLE, broadening access to premium vehicles for tourists, business travelers, and residents seeking flexible, high-end car rental options across the emirate. The expansion takes effect immediately, with vehicles available for booking through the company's online platform.The updated fleet is available on daily, weekly, and monthly rental terms. Customers can access the expanded inventory directly through 24Baba's website, with airport pickup available at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Doorstep delivery is also offered across Dubai's major districts, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Jumeirah, eliminating the need for a physical branch visit.All rentals across the expanded fleet are provided at transparent, fixed rates with no hidden fees. Every booking includes 24/7 on-road assistance, giving customers consistent support throughout the duration of their rental period. This pricing model addresses a common friction point in the vehicle hire industry, where unexpected charges and security deposit requirements frequently complicate the rental experience for both tourists and long-term residents.The fleet expansion arrives at a significant moment for Dubai's mobility market. The emirate welcomed a record 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, sustaining strong demand for reliable and flexible car rental solutions.Dubai International Airport retained its position as the world's busiest airport for international passengers for the 11th consecutive year, reinforcing the city's role as a global transit and tourism hub. Against this backdrop, the UAE car rental market is projected to reach $3.41 billion in 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence, reflecting sustained growth across both the economy and premium vehicle hire segments.24Baba's fleet expansion directly targets this growing demand by offering a wider range of premium vehicles suited to the expectations of high-spending international visitors and corporate clients. Business travelers requiring executive transport, tourists seeking a premium exploration experience, and UAE residents looking for short or long-term vehicle hire alternatives will find expanded options within the updated inventory.The company's chauffeur -driven service remains available alongside its self-drive offering, catering to clients across all mobility preferences. The expanded fleet is available for immediate booking. Customers and media seeking further information on the company's rental packages, fleet options, or service coverage across Dubai can visit 24Baba Car Rental or contact the company directly using the details below.About 24Baba24Baba Car Rental is a Dubai-based vehicle hire provider offering self-drive and chauffeur-driven solutions across the UAE. The company serves individual, family, and corporate clients through a diverse fleet of economy, mid-range, and luxury vehicles, available on daily, weekly, and monthly rental terms, with transparent fixed-rate pricing and around-the-clock customer support.

Premium Car Rentals Across Dubai – 24Baba

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.