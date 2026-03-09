Texas Seller-Financed Land Note Market Sees Record Activity in 2026

Longhorn Note Buyers reports surge in Texas note sellers seeking cash offers as land values rise statewide.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN ANTONIO, TX — Longhorn Note Buyers , a direct buyer of Texas real estate notes with more than four decades of industry experience, reports that 2026 is shaping up to be a record year for seller-financed land note transactions across Texas.According to the company, inquiries from Texas note holders looking to sell their promissory notes, deeds of trust, and land contracts have increased significantly since the start of the year, driven by rising land values, interest rate uncertainty, and growing awareness among note holders that their future payment streams can be converted to immediate cash.The Texas seller-financed note market has experienced consistent growth as more landowners use owner financing to sell rural acreage, residential lots, and agricultural properties. When these sellers later decide they want a lump sum instead of monthly payments, they turn to direct note buyers like Longhorn Note Buyers."We're seeing note holders across Texas realize that sitting on a 10-year or 15-year payment stream isn't always the best use of their capital," said Sandy McFadin of Longhorn Note Buyers. "Whether it's a rancher in West Texas or someone who sold a residential lot in Collin County, the demand to cash out has never been higher."The company has purchased over $47 million in Texas real estate notes since 2007 and maintains a 100 percent close rate on every offer accepted. Longhorn Note Buyers provides personal cash offers within 24 hours, handles all paperwork and title work, and charges no broker fees or commissions.Key trends the company is observing in 2026 include increased note selling activity in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding counties, strong demand for rural land notes in Central and South Texas, growing interest from note holders who inherited seller-financed notes and prefer a lump sum, and more sellers structuring owner-financed deals with the intent to sell the note shortly after closing.Longhorn Note Buyers recently published a comprehensive library of 288 free educational articles covering every aspect of selling a note in Texas, available at longhornnotebuyers.com/blog. The guides include county-specific market analyses, legal and tax guidance, and step-by-step selling instructions.Texas note holders can receive a free, no-obligation cash offer by calling (210) 828-3573 or visiting longhornnotebuyers.com.About Longhorn Note BuyersLonghorn Note Buyers is a San Antonio-based direct buyer of Texas real estate notes founded by Nick McFadin, who has been buying notes since 1983. The company purchases mortgage notes, promissory notes, deeds of trust, land contracts, and owner-financed notes exclusively in Texas. BBB A+ rated with over $47 million in notes purchased.

