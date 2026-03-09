Behcet ‘Ben’ Kaya Wins Prestigious Award for Crime Thriller ‘Deception,’ Elevating the Jack Ludefance Mystery Series

Behcet “Ben” Kaya

Award-winning author Behcet “Ben” Kaya honored at the International Impact Book Awards for gripping novel "Deception"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Behcet “Ben” Kaya has received the International Impact Book Awards honor for Outstanding Literary Achievement in Mystery/Thrillers: Conspiracy Thrillers for his gripping crime thriller Deception: A Jack Ludefance Novel. The recognition comes from a global community dedicated to honoring excellence in storytelling and elevating authors whose words create real impact. The International Impact Book Awards recognize authors whose stories demonstrate exceptional creativity, influence, and literary impact across genres.

Crime thrillers and detective fiction continue to rank among the most popular genres worldwide, drawing readers who enjoy fast-paced stories filled with suspense and unexpected twists.

“I appreciate this award,” says Kaya. “It helps to amplify my voice and story and gives Deception the recognition it deserves. I want to thank everyone who has stood behind me throughout my Jack Ludefance journey for their support.”

Deception is a high-stakes mystery that pulls readers in from the opening pages. The story begins with a startling premise: being hired by someone who claims they are already dead. From there, private investigator Jack Ludefance is thrust into a race against time to unravel a dangerous conspiracy before the truth disappears forever. Blending suspense, intrigue, and classic detective storytelling, Kaya delivers a thriller filled with twists, hidden motives, and escalating danger, a combination that resonates with readers looking for more than just another formulaic thriller.

“I write classics,” says Kaya. “A lot of authors have books out there, but many books today lack authentic storytelling. It’s important to have substance in my work, and Deception has layers of thrills and mystery in addition to action and adventure.”

With its compelling premise and fast-paced storytelling, Deception continues to attract praise from readers and thriller fans alike.

Reader Praise for Deception

One Amazon reviewer wrote: “Fast-paced and captivating, Deception is every thriller junkie’s dream. Kaya draws you in from the first page with a main character whose charm and wit make the story impossible to put down...”

Deception: A Jack Ludefance Novel is available on Amazon. Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/47wcOqk

With the success of Deception, Kaya continues to build momentum for the Jack Ludefance mystery series. He is currently working on the next installment, Murder at Tulley Brewery, a twist-filled mystery set amid murder and intrigue in the beer brewing industry. Kaya’s work has earned praise from readers who appreciate intelligent crime fiction packed with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected turns.

About the Author

Behcet “Ben” Kaya is an internationally recognized author of nine novels and a graduate of CSU Channel Islands, where he earned a BA in Political Science. His Jack Ludefance PI series has gained recognition for its sharp plotting, emotional depth, and exploration of timely themes.

To learn more about Kaya and his award-winning work, visit: https://bookmarketingglobalnetwork.com/book-marketing-global-network/author-behcet-kaya/

