RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel highlights modernisation, inclusivity and member voice ahead of new strategy launch

Her comments come as voting opens for senior censor, vice president for education and training, and councillors in this year’s RCP elections and as the RCP prepares to launch its new strategy at College Day on 30 March 2026.

Mumtaz has consistently highlighted her determination to modernise the RCP and strengthen its role as the voice of physicians. A defining achievement of her presidency has been to secure the historic extension of RCP voting rights to collegiate members, now in effect for the first time, fulfilling a promise she made to modernise RCP governance during her own election campaign.

As the RCP moves through this moment of democratic renewal and strategic planning, Mumtaz’s conversation with Healthcare Today captures both the ambition and the practical leadership guiding the college. The challenges facing the medical profession remain complex, but her message is clear. Physicians must help lead the solutions, and the RCP must ensure that it is equipped, represented and empowered to do so. With elections underway and a new strategy imminent, members have a direct opportunity to shape the leadership and priorities of the RCP at an important moment for the profession.

If you’d like to have your say on what the RCP should campaign on this year, there’s still time to complete our campaign priority survey and help set the RCP’s agenda for 2026. (Survey closes at 23.59 on Friday 6 March 2026)

Subscribing RCP fellows and collegiate members who are eligible to vote will have received an email containing the voting platform link and security codes from Civica Election Services (CES). Voting closes at midday (BST) on Monday 30 March 2026. Find full election details here.