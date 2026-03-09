Texas A&M Student Hadi Suheil Launches Professional Platform Focused on Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

Texas A&M accounting and finance student Hadi Suheil launches a professional website focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and business education.

Starting small businesses during the pandemic showed me that the best way to learn is by doing. Real experience teaches lessons that no classroom can replace.”
— Hadi Suheil
COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026
Hadi Suheil, an accounting and finance student at Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School, has launched a new professional platform aimed at sharing insights on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and business fundamentals for students and early-stage entrepreneurs.

The platform, highlights Suheil’s academic journey, leadership experience, and early entrepreneurial projects while providing educational content related to finance, accounting, and business operations.

Suheil first developed an interest in entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic when he began assisting his mother with her professional work and observing the operational challenges businesses faced during that period. The experience led him to launch his first small business at age 16, a residential power-washing service called Empower Wash, serving homeowners in the Houston area.

He later launched a DJ services venture for local events, gaining additional experience in customer service, marketing, and small business operations.

Currently, Suheil is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance at Texas A&M University and serves as President of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, where he helps oversee chapter operations and leadership development for more than 100 members.

In addition to his academic work, Suheil has completed internships in financial accounting and data analytics. As a Financial Accounting Intern with Saleh Consulting, he supported bookkeeping operations, financial reporting, and performance dashboards for a growing business.

He also served as a Data Science Intern with IDARE, where he contributed to research and testing of automated machine learning models across cloud environments including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Suheil will continue expanding his professional experience through upcoming internships with accounting and advisory firms Connor Group and Deloitte, where he will work on financial analysis, tax strategy, and advisory services.

“Launching this platform allows me to document my journey and share lessons I’ve learned about entrepreneurship, finance, and professional development,” Suheil said.

The website will include articles, project updates, and resources focused on financial literacy, leadership development, and entrepreneurship for students and young professionals.

About Hadi Suheil

Hadi Suheil is a student at Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance. He currently serves as President of Beta Theta Pi and has gained professional experience through internships in accounting, data analytics, and business operations.

