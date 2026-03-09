RaceX Announces Dual-Continent Racing Partnership with Group-Winning European Trainer Nicolas Caullery

Piana (FR) winning the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas at Meydan Nicolas Caullery, Marine Henry and Jennifer McShane Bary announcing the RaceX partnership RaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse ownership and syndication platform RaceX World Cup Pathway 2027

Announcing the addition of Group-winning French trainer Nicolas Caullery and equine specialist Marine Henry to its international training roster.

Working with RaceX allows us to develop horses carefully, prioritize their welfare, and give owners the opportunity to race in both Europe and Dubai” — Nicolas Caullery

DUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RaceX is pleased to announce the addition of Group-winning French trainer Nicolas Caullery and equine specialist Marine Henry to its international training roster for the 2026–2027 racing season.The partnership introduces a new pathway for RaceX owners, creating a dual-continent racing strategy connecting European racing with the international stage of Dubai.Based at the renowned training centre in Chantilly, France, Nicolas Caullery has developed a reputation as one of Europe’s most progressive and internationally minded trainers. Since beginning his training career in 2011, his stable has produced hundreds of winners and competed successfully across multiple racing jurisdictions.Caullery’s international reputation continues to grow, highlighted by his recent 2026 victory at Meydan Racecourse with PIANA (FR) in the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas, a prestigious race run for three-year-old fillies with prize money of AED 800,000.The win further demonstrated the stable’s ability to compete successfully during the Dubai racing season, one of the most competitive international racing circuits.Working alongside Caullery is Marine Henry, an experienced equine professional who plays a central role in the wellbeing and physical conditioning of the stable’s horses.Henry oversees muscular conditioning, recovery programs, and overall physical management of the horses, ensuring they are trained and campaigned with a strong emphasis on health, soundness, and long-term welfare. Her work supports the stable’s philosophy that high performance in racing must always be matched by exceptional standards of horse care.Together, Caullery and Henry represent a modern racing partnership combining elite European training expertise with advanced equine care and conditioning.Through this collaboration, RaceX owners will gain access to a unique racing opportunity where horses can be trained in Chantilly while targeting racing campaigns in France, Europe, and the Dubai racing season at Meydan.Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder of RaceX, said:“RaceX was created to give owners genuine access to world-class racing experiences while maintaining the highest standards of horse welfare. Nicolas and Marine bring both international success and an exceptional approach to horse care, making them a natural fit for the RaceX philosophy.”RaceX is currently working with Nicolas Caullery and his team to source suitable racehorses for new syndicate opportunities that will form part of the upcoming 2026–2027 racing season.Once identified and secured, these horses will be presented on the RaceX website, where prospective owners will be able to review each horse’s pedigree, racing profile, and syndication structure.This partnership strengthens RaceX’s international network of trainers while continuing its commitment to responsible racehorse ownership, elite training environments, and exceptional horse welfare.For more information and future ownership opportunities, visit www.racex.ae

