Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners Celebrates International Women’s Day with Inspiring Community Gathering Chicago, IL

Panelists from International Women and Girls Day Event 2026 in Chicago Panelists from International Women and Girls Day 2026 Event in Chicago International Women and Girls Day Event hosted at the Mexican Consulate in Chicago

100 women and girls attended an International Women’s Day event hosted by the Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners at the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago

Today I’m proud to serve as a judge, and I hope when young women see someone who looks like them on the bench, they realize that leadership in the law is possible.” — The Hon. Diana López

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago hosted a powerful International Women’s Day celebration organized by the Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners. The free community program brought together leaders, students, and families from immigrant and underserved communities for an afternoon of conversation centered on education, justice, wellness, career pathways, and resilience.The event, aligned with Rotary International’s 2026 theme, “Give to Gain,” also marked the launch of a broader community initiative that will continue through the end of April. The initiative will support organizations serving women, girls, and families facing challenges including food insecurity, homelessness, and domestic violence.The program opened with remarks from Consul Gabriel Mendoza, Consul for Economic & Cultural Affairs, Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago. a representative of the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago and from Blanca Treviño, President of the Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners.Their comments were followed by a panel discussion featuring local women leaders who shared personal stories and professional insights with attendees.Panelists spoke candidly about the realities of building careers, maintaining wellness, advocating for justice, and cultivating resilience in the face of obstacles. The Honorable Diana López, one of the panelists, said, “Today I’m proud to serve as a judge, and I hope when young women see someone who looks like them on the bench, they realize that leadership in the law is possible.”Their remarks resonated strongly with the audience, many of whom continued the conversation during a lively social hour that followed the program. Guests enjoyed appetizers while connecting with speakers and fellow attendees. A raffle featuring generous gift certificates donated by local supporters added to the celebratory atmosphere, and all attendees received gift bags.“This gathering showed the extraordinary strength that emerges when women and girls come together to learn from one another,” said Belkis M. Santos, Chairperson of International Women and Girls Day. “The energy in the room reflected a shared commitment to opportunity, leadership, and community support.”The event also launches a fundraising campaign continuing through April, supported by Rotary members, sponsors, and community partners. Funds raised will benefit nonprofits working to expand resources and opportunities for women and girls across the Chicago area.Major sponsors include Shindig Restaurant Group, led by President Rafael Gaspar and Partner Marco Rojas, who are continuing their support throughout March and April at the group’s flagship restaurant in Chicago’s Theater District, with proceeds benefiting programs serving women and girls in underserved communities and Capital Markets. Cabrera, Martin Cabrera, Jr., CEO, also sponsored the event.Funds raised will benefit women and girls in underserved communities. The Black United Fund of Illinois, Inc. also contributed to the initiative with a $1,000 sponsorship, reinforcing the collaborative community effort behind the event and woman-owned Humankind Partnership provided PR services.Sponsor ProfileShindig Restaurant Group is a Chicago-based hospitality company known for its commitment to community engagement and social impact. Led by Rafael Gaspar, President, and Marco Rojas, Partner, the company is a principal sponsor of the Rotary Club of Chicago Six Corners’ International Women’s Day initiative. Their continued partnership reflects a sustained investment in equity, access, and opportunity beyond a single day of celebration.Media ContactBelkis M. Santos, Ph.D.Belkiss14@gmail.com | 312-282-7112

