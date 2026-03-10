FIGHT THE FALL (Andy Cutrell) Signs with Indiegroove Records, Announces Debut Single 'Maybe Tomorrow' and Upcoming EP

Andy Cutrell

ANDY CUTRELL Launches FIGHT THE FALL with New Single “MAYBE TOMORROW” on INDIEGROOVE RECORDS.

A lot of people keep saying they’ll deal with things later. This song is a reminder that waiting too long can catch up with you. I wanted the music to hit hard, but also make people stop and think.”” — ANDY CUTRELL

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard rock artist Andy Cutrell has signed with Indiegroove Records and is set to introduce his solo project Fight the Fall with the debut single “Maybe Tomorrow,” arriving April 2026. The track serves as the first release from Fight the Fall’s upcoming self-titled EP, scheduled for release on Indiegroove Records in Summer 2026. Blending driving rock riffs with melodic vocals and reflective songwriting, the project marks the arrival of a new chapter for Cutrell after years of performing, touring, and writing music built on both honesty and hope.

Fight the Fall is built on Cutrell's passion for strong vocal melodies and guitar-driven rock, and shaped by years of writing, performing, and touring - the project blends elements of ’90s alternative rock and classic hard rock, drawing influence from bands such as Stone Temple Pilots, Foo Fighters, The Police, Foreigner, King’s X, and Fall Out Boy.

The Debut Single "MAYBE TOMORROW” introduces Fight the Fall as a fully realized project, balancing heavy guitars and melody while pointing toward personal perseverance, faith, and reflection.

“Maybe Tomorrow is really about the idea that we all think we have more time than we do,” says Cutrell.

Cutrell’s path to rock music began unexpectedly. As a teenager, he studied voice with plans to pursue musical theater, but his journey quickly shifted toward touring and performing in rock and hardcore scenes. Since 2016, Cutrell has toured and performed with the Christian hardcore band War of Ages, appearing on stages across the United States and internationally in Norway and Sweden. Most recently, he joined War of Ages on the 2025 “There Was a Light Tour”, supporting Demon Hunter during a month-long run across the U.S. West Coast.

Blending ’90s alternative rock influences with modern hard rock energy, Fight the Fall introduces a guitar-driven sound built around melody, reflection, and the urgency of living with purpose.

More information about Fight the Fall, the debut single “Maybe Tomorrow,” and the upcoming Fight the Fall EP can be found through the official media link below. The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms beginning April 2026.

For interviews, press inquiries, or additional media materials, please contact Indiegroove Records below.

