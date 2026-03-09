Leaning Rock Press Releases Landing on Your North Star, a New Guide to Finding Life Purpose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaning Rock Press is pleased to announce the release of Landing on Your North Star: A Guide to Finding Your Life Purpose , a new personal-growth book by Peggi Cooney and Brigitta Dau . The book brings together two distinct but complementary voices to offer readers a thoughtful, practical, and imaginative approach to discovering greater clarity, purpose, and direction in their lives.Written for readers navigating transition, seeking deeper alignment, or reevaluating what matters most, Landing on Your North Star combines grounding meditations, reflective exercises, evidence-informed personal growth practices, and personal storytelling. Drawing on their professional backgrounds and lived experience, Cooney and Dau offer a framework for self-discovery that supports readers in moving toward meaningful change. A playful cast of gnomes appears throughout the book, adding an original storytelling element to a subject often approached with strict seriousness.At its core, the book brings together two distinct but complementary perspectives. Cooney contributes decades of experience in social work, recovery advocacy, facilitation, and education, while Dau brings the perspective of a life coach, Reiki master, creative guide, and retreat facilitator. Together, they blend practical tools and research-based insight with creativity, intuition, and personal vulnerability. Released during Women’s History Month in the United States, the book also reflects the strength of women-led collaboration. Their partnership on Landing on Your North Star highlights the value of combining lived experience and different disciplines in service of a shared message.“Follow the light that only you can see,” say Cooney and Dau. “That message sits at the heart of Landing on Your North Star. We wrote this book to encourage readers to trust their own inner wisdom, especially during seasons of uncertainty, transition, or change. Our hope is that these pages offer both practical guidance and compassionate support for anyone seeking greater clarity, courage, and a more purposeful path forward.”Rather than presenting life purpose as a rigid destination, Landing on Your North Star frames it as an evolving process of listening, reflecting, and taking intentional steps forward. Each chapter is designed to help readers reconnect with themselves and create change that feels authentic and sustainable. The result is a guide for people who want structure and encouragement without losing the emotional depth that often makes personal growth meaningful.The book stands out in the personal-development space because it does not rely on a single method or lens. Cooney’s trauma-informed and recovery-centered background is balanced by Dau’s work in embodiment, energy practice, and creative leadership. That combination creates a multidimensional reading experience shaped by evidence, lived insight, and imagination.Landing on Your North Star: A Guide to Finding Your Life Purpose is now available wherever books are sold.About the AuthorsBrigitta Dau is a Los Angeles-based life coach, Reiki master, author, and creative guide whose work helps women release internal blocks, create lasting change, and move toward more aligned work, relationships, and opportunities. As founder of BrigittaDau.com, she has developed an approach that blends energy work, embodiment, coaching, and creative practice to support meaningful personal transformation. Her work is grounded in the belief that growth is an empowered choice, and that creativity, community, and nervous system regulation can play an essential role in helping people reconnect with themselves and move forward with greater clarity and confidence. Through retreats, virtual group coaching circles, craft-based workshops, private coaching, and Reiki sessions offered both virtually and in person, Dau creates spaces designed to encourage courage, self-trust, and sustainable change. She is also the author of Crafting a Better Life - Creative Approaches to Personal Growth.Peggi Cooney is an author, speaker, alcohol-free living advocate, facilitator, and educator with a longstanding background in social work and personal development. She earned a Master’s in Social Work and brings 26 years of experience in Child Welfare and Adult Protective Services to her work. For the past decade, she has served as an instructor and coach for UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education, where she was recognized with an Outstanding Instructor Award in 2018. Cooney is also known for her work in the alcohol-free community, including her role as Chief Connections Officer for Zero Proof Experiences, where she helps foster connection through alcohol-free events and ongoing community engagement. She is the author of This Side of Alcohol: Random Thoughts and Candid Words of Pain, Hope, Humor and Love – and All that is Possible in Sobriety, and her work has earned recognition including the Dry Society Social Club’s 2024 National People’s Choice Award and honors in the 2025 AFTER Magazine Readers Survey for “Favorite Book” and “Most Influential Person.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.