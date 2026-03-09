Chenin Orthodontic Group Named Invisalign® Sapphire Provider – Highest Level of Experience in the World

Photograph of Dr. David Chenin, DDS, MSD Chenin Orthodontic Group Logo - Top Orthodontist Logo of 2026 Sapphire Level Invisalign Provider

Chenin Orthodontic Group earns Invisalign® Sapphire Provider status, reflecting more Invisalign experience than any other orthodontic office in Las Vegas, NV.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chenin Orthodontic Group is proud to announce that it has been named an Invisalign® Sapphire Provider , a distinction awarded to practices with one of the highest levels of Invisalign treatment experience.Invisalign provider tiers reflect the number of Invisalignaligner treatments prescribed by a doctor, ranging from Silver to Sapphire. This designation places Chenin Orthodontic Group among the most experienced Invisalign providers in the nation, with more experience than 99% of orthodontists in the world. Most notably, no other orthodontic office in the City of Las Vegas, Nevada has achieved this level of Invisalign experience.Chenin Orthodontic Group was also one of the first practices in the world to offer Invisalign treatment more than 25 years ago. Since then, Dr. David Chenin and his team of doctors have treated thousands of patients with Invisalign—more than any other provider in Las Vegas, Nevada.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as an Invisalign Sapphire Provider,” said Dr. David Chenin. “We believed in Invisalign from the beginning, and for more than two decades we have remained committed to delivering advanced, personalized clear aligner treatment with exceptional experience and care. This recognition reflects the trust our patients place in us and the experience our team brings to every smile we treat.”For nearly 50 years, Chenin Orthodontic Group has served Las Vegas and Henderson families with a commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered orthodontic care. This recognition underscores the practice’s long-standing leadership in modern orthodontics and its unmatched level of Invisalign experience within Las Vegas, Nevada and Henderson, Nevada.About Chenin Orthodontic GroupChenin Orthodontic Group is a family-founded orthodontic practice serving Las Vegas and Henderson since 1978. Led by Dr. David Chenin and supported by a highly trained team, the practice offers Invisalign, advanced digital technology, and personalized orthodontic treatment for patients of all ages.For more information, visit www.cheninortho.com

About Chenin Orthodontic Group: Chenin Orthodontic Group is a family-founded, community-focused orthodontic practice serving Las Vegas / Henderson since 1978.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.