'El Club de La Sele' Expands Globally with Miami Launch, Connecting Colombian Soccer Fans Worldwide

Colombian former soccer player Ivan René Valenciano and Singer Tostao Singer Dim, from Piso 21 and Danielle Arciniegas Daniela Ospina, CEO Danfive

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its official presentation in Bogotá, El Club de La Sele continues its international expansion with an exclusive launch event in Miami Beach, reinforcing the global reach of the official community of Colombian National Team supporters.On Thursday, March 5, the city hosted a special launch cocktail attended by special guests and select media, marking the beginning of a new chapter that connects Colombian fans both inside and outside the country through a shared passion for soccer.The event took place at Andrés Carne de Res Miami, located at 455 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. The gathering reflected the spirit of the original launch in Bogotá and symbolized the growth of a community designed to celebrate Colombian soccer without borders.El Club de La Sele is the official space that brings supporters together to share the emotion inspired by Colombia’s national colors. The initiative aims to strengthen the bond between the Colombian National Team and its global fan base through exclusive experiences, special benefits, and official gathering points in cities around the world.“With El Club de La Sele we take a firm step toward bringing La Sele even closer to those who truly make it great: its fans. This community will grow every day and will allow us to experience soccer in a closer, more joyful and more authentic way in every corner of the country and around the world,” said Ramón Jesurun, President of the Colombian Football Federation.The community is built on a clear mission: to become the club where everyone who feels the passion for La Sele belongs. It welcomes supporters of both the men’s and women’s national teams across youth and senior categories, as well as Futsal and Beach Soccer.The launch in Miami represents the first major international milestone following the inaugural event in Bogotá and strengthens the network of official venues, businesses, and fans united around a shared experience.El Club de La Sele operates through four main pillars:MembersFans can purchase memberships that provide access to exclusive experiences, prizes, signed merchandise, discounts with partner brands, and special benefits at accredited Embassies worldwide.EmbassiesRestaurants, bars, and nightclubs can become certified official locations to watch matches, activate authorized fan experiences, and offer exclusive benefits to supporters.WhatsApp Direct LineAn official channel for Members and Embassies providing information, benefits, experiences, and geolocation of accredited venues.Partner Brand BenefitsIntegration of official benefits from partner brands that expand the experience for Members both inside and outside official venues.Starting today, fans and establishments can register at www.elclubdelasele.com and officially join this growing global community.About El Club de La SeleEl Club de La Sele is the official fan community of the Colombian National Team, designed to unite supporters around the world through exclusive experiences, benefits, and official gathering spaces that celebrate the passion for Colombian soccer.Media ContactCommunications | El Club de La Seleinfo@elclubdelasele.com+57 318 131 5807

