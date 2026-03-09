Grit Races Announces Rebirth of Huntington Sprint Triathlon to Cleveland Metroparks

Grit Races

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beloved Lake Erie multisport race is returning to Northeast Ohio on June 28, 2026, at Huntington Beach in Bay Village.Grit Races is proud to announce the Huntington Sprint Triathlon, set within the scenic Huntington Reservation, part of the Cleveland Metroparks. The Huntington Sprint Triathlon offers a classic race format, featuring a 750-meter swim at Huntington Beach in Lake Erie, a 13.1-mile bike course through Bay Village and Avon Lake, and a 3-mile run through Bay Village neighborhoods, finishing near the historic Huntington Playhouse.This race was once a favorite among local triathletes, previously put on by NCN Racing. The race is returning through the hands of Grit Races after several years off annual race calendars. Grit Races is proud to bring back a race that so many in the multisport community once loved and have long hoped to see again.“We’ve lost quite a few local triathlons, so I am delighted that Grit Races is resurrecting the Huntington Sprint Triathlon,” said Kirsten Bardwell, a Tri CLE ambassador. “I think it will bring a good mix of participants, both veterans and newer triathletes who are going to love another hometown option to add to their race schedule this year.”The race is USA Triathlon-sanctioned and will be limited to 400 participants to ensure a safe and high-quality race experience. The Grit Races team expects the race to sell out.Registration opens Monday, March 9, at 8:00 am, with introductory pricing starting at $99. The event is open to athletes ages 13 and older.The Huntington Sprint Triathlon is the next chapter of growth in the Grit Races portfolio, which was founded in 2026 with a mission to deliver first-class race experiences throughout Northeast Ohio. The company recently assumed ownership of the nationally recognized Tri CLE Rock Roll Run and is committed to bringing more opportunities to the region for multisport events.Grit Races owners, Natalie McManamon, Melanie Prohaska, and Jay Toole say additional races are being planned for 2027 as the organization continues to grow opportunities for multisport athletes.Registration for the Huntington Sprint Triathlon is available by visiting: gritraces.com

