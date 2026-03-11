Hire Ventures Names Kate Arambula Human Resources Practice Lead as Company Marks 25 Years

Kate has been an incredible asset to our team, and our clients have come to rely on her as a trusted partner who truly understands their business.” — Teresa Murphey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures®, a woman-owned and led HR and Recruiting consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Kate Arambula, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, as human resources practice lead for the company. This leadership expansion coincides with Hire Ventures’ 25th anniversary and signals a new phase of growth for its fractional HR consulting services.

Arambula previously served as a senior consultant at Hire Ventures, earning a reputation among clients for her strategic insight and hands-on approach to people operations. Her appointment as practice lead positions Hire Ventures to scale its support for growing organizations in need of executive-level leadership on a fractional basis, while launching a new line of business dedicated to executive coaching and mentoring, ensuring leaders have the long-term guidance to match their operational scale.

“Kate has been an incredible asset to our team, and our clients have come to rely on her as a trusted partner who truly understands their business,” said Teresa Murphey, founder and CEO of Hire Ventures. “Her ability to build HR departments while also creating a healthy culture is exactly what our clients want. As we mark 25 years in business, Kate’s expertise means we are well-positioned to support the next generation of leaders.”

Arambula’s career spans extensive work with technology startups and high-growth companies through key milestones such as fundraising, IPOs, and acquisitions. She has effectively led teams across multiple sectors, including financial services and hospitality, and notably guided an organization through fivefold growth in less than two years.

“I enjoy helping leaders turn their vision into a workplace where people truly want to work,” said Arambula. “In this new role, my priority is to provide the practical support needed to build strong, healthy teams while reaching long-term goals. I look forward to leading this practice and continuing our work of building workplaces where people can thrive.”

A dual-certified professional, Arambula reinforces Hire Ventures’ commitment to providing flexible, expert-led fractional HR solutions designed for today’s evolving work environment.

For more information about Kate Arambula and the services offered by Hire Ventures, visit hireventures.com.

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures® is a woman-owned consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides fractional HR and recruiting services to growing businesses. For 25 years, Hire Ventures has been the trusted people partner behind some of the most successful growth stories in Atlanta and beyond. We act as an embedded resource for leadership teams, helping solve their most complex HR and Recruiting challenges, from finding the right talent to building scalable, high-performing cultures. Celebrating a quarter century of people-first results, we continue to build for the next stage of growth, alongside our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.