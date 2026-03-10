First-Generation Leadership Movement Encourages Communities to Support Students Through the RETATE Initiative

The RETA Framework Book Cover

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RETATE Initiative invites individuals, universities, organizations, and companies to help expand access to educational resources for first-generation students and professionals.“First-generation students often navigate higher education and professional spaces without a roadmap. This book was created to provide clarity, structure, and encouragement for those who are opening doors for their families.”— Dr. Angedith PoggiThe RETATE Initiative, led by public health researcher, educator, and mentor Dr. Angedith Poggi, is inviting communities, institutions, and organizations to join a growing movement dedicated to supporting first-generation students and young professionals through access to educational resources and mentorship.At the center of the initiative is the book “ The RETA Framework® : A Proven 3-Step Roadmap to Unlock Your Greatest Potential,” along with its Spanish edition “ RÉTATE .” The book serves as a practical guide designed to help first-generation students and professionals pursue their academic and professional goals with clarity and intention. It introduces the RETA Framework— Reason, Evaluate, Take Action, a methodology that encourages readers to think critically, make aligned decisions, and take meaningful action toward their goals.First-generation students often face unique challenges while pursuing higher education and entering professional environments. Many are the first in their families to attend college or graduate school, and as a result, they frequently navigate complex systems without mentorship or established guidance.RETATE was created as a tool to help address that gap by providing practical insights and reflection prompts that guide readers through decision-making, goal-setting, and professional growth.The book is now available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats, in English as The RETA Framework: A Proven 3-Step Roadmap to Unlock Your Greatest Potential and in Spanish as RÉTATE.Through the RETATE Initiative, Dr. Poggi hopes to expand the impact of the book by encouraging individuals, universities, foundations, and organizations to support first-generation students by contributing copies of the book to those who may benefit from it.These contributions can help place the book in the hands of students working toward their academic goals, whether they are pursuing college, considering graduate education, or navigating important academic decisions. The book is designed to support individuals who are committed to personal growth and intentional action in their academic, personal, and professional lives.“The journey of a first-generation student is often bigger than the individual,” said Dr. Poggi. “When one person advances, it can transform the trajectory of an entire family and inspire others in the community.”Those interested in supporting the initiative can participate by sponsoring copies of the book, partnering with the initiative to distribute resources, or sharing the book within educational and professional networks.RETATE is currently available on Amazon. To learn more about the book, visit: https://a.co/d/0gAodsFB To support the RETATE Initiative or contribute books for students and professionals, visit: https://www.angedithpoggi.com/sponsorship About the RETATE InitiativeThe RETATE Initiative is dedicated to supporting first-generation students and professionals through educational resources, mentorship opportunities, and community partnerships. The initiative aims to expand access to tools that help individuals make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.About Dr. Angedith PoggiDr. Angedith “Angie” Poggi, DHSc, MPH, is a public health researcher, educator, and mentor committed to supporting first-generation students and professionals. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, a Master of Public Health in Biostatistics from the University of Puerto Rico, and a Doctorate in Health Sciences from Nova Southeastern University. Her work focuses on education, mentorship, and professional development for first-generation communities.

