Orbital Advisors and Wyvern Announce Partnership to Transform Pipeline Monitoring

Combining high-resolution hyperspectral imaging with high-frequency monitoring and aerospace analytics to enhance insight into high-consequence areas

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbital Advisors and Wyvern have formally partnered to enhance energy pipeline monitoring services for their clients, integrating high-resolution hyperspectral satellite imaging with high-frequency monitoring and aerospace analytics.

The collaboration brings together Wyvern’s expertise in hyperspectral imagery, an advanced Earth observation data capable of detecting subtle material and environmental changes, with Orbital Advisors’ capabilities in high-frequency monitoring and right-of-way (ROW) monitoring.

The partnership is intended to offer a more advanced approach to risk detection and compliance support for pipeline infrastructure. Pipeline operators will benefit from field-focused exposure management and compliance support through the combination of Orbital Advisors' full-scale ROW monitoring and Wyvern's high-resolution hyperspectral imaging.

The companies stated the collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing satellite-based monitoring, with the goal of delivering enhanced visibility and actionable intelligence to pipeline operators.

About Orbital Advisors:

Orbital Advisors provides high frequency, satellite-based monitoring to detect and prevent leaks of natural gas, crude and refined products with high accuracy. We help pipeline operators reduce field exposure and exceed minimum PHMSA compliance at a fraction of the cost through advanced data analytics, rapid reporting, and increased monitoring frequency. Learn more at orbitaladvisors.space

About Wyvern:

Wyvern, an Edmonton-based space data company, is revolutionizing Earth observation with cutting-edge hyperspectral imagery. Their Dragonette constellation delivers the highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral data from space, powering mission-critical applications in defence, wildfire prevention, environmental monitoring, and resource management. By revealing the unseen chemical and material signatures of our planet, Wyvern enables decision-makers to act faster, smarter, and more sustainably: creating a Better Earth, From Space. Learn more at wyvern.space

