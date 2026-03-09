IWPG Hosts ‘Peace Talk’ in NYC, Launching Global ‘PLACE’ Campaign for Women-Led Peace

IWPG Chairwoman Na Young Jeon (center) and New York members take a commemorative photo after the ‘Peace Talk’.

IWPG marked the global debut of its PLACE Campaign in New York with local members. This first launch archives women’s peace stories for sustainable peace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst the global gathering for the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) hosted a landmark event to redefine peacebuilding through the lived experiences of women.On March 7, at the National Opera Center in Manhattan, IWPG convened 50 local members for its ‘Peace Talk’ forum. The event marked the global debut of IWPG’s newest initiative: the PLACE Campaign.‘PLACE,’ which stands for ‘Peace as Lived And Connected Experience,’ is a pioneering ‘peace narrative archiving’ project. The campaign focuses on structurally documenting and connecting the everyday peacebuilding efforts of women—actions that are often overlooked but crucial for sustainable peace.“Peace is not a gift bestowed upon us from the outside; it is a capability that begins within each individual,” said Na Young Jeon, chairwoman of IWPG, during her keynote address. “When women archive and share these lived experiences, peace shifts from an abstract concept to a tangible cultural movement.”The significance of the campaign was highlighted by Glossy (28), a New York-based professional who participated in the session.“In the competitive corporate landscape of New York, PLACE helped me realize that peace starts within my own sphere,” Glossy shared. “I now see my role as a ‘mediator’ who can foster harmony in a male-dominated professional setting.”The New York ‘Peace Talk’ is a key part of IWPG’s extensive schedule during CSW70, which includes a peace forum at Columbia University and an official UN CSW Side Event.About IWPG:The International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) is an international NGO in consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and registered with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC). IWPG operates 115 branches in 122 countries, collaborating with over 900 partner organizations to realize sustainable peace through women’s leadership.

