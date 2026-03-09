Monterey Peninsula Author with Hollywood Recognition to Hold First Book Signing in Carmel

Inspired by true events. One small town. One volatile neighbor. One story that spirals out of control.

Local author Tom Pratt discusses the real-life inspiration behind One Mad Apple during a book signing at River House Books in Carmel on March 22nd

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carmel local author and award-winning screenwriter Tom Pratt will host his first public book signing for his debut novel, One Mad Apple, at River House Books.The event will feature a special introduction by Annette Anderson Caton, producer, actor, and Co-Director of the Carmel International Film Festival, highlighting the growing interest in One Mad Apple as both a literary work and a potential screen adaptation.Pratt’s novel, inspired by real events, explores the unraveling of a quiet community after a big-city art dealer returns to a rural California town to care for his dying mother — only to become entangled in a psychological conflict that threatens his family and the town itself.The screenplay adaptation of One Mad Apple has already received recognition in the film industry, including an “Honorable Mention” for Best Feature Screenplay at the 2024 Carmel International Film Festival and honors from several international film festivals, generating early buzz about a potential film adaptation.“Stories have a way of finding us,” Pratt said. “Sometimes they arrive quietly, and sometimes they crash into our lives like a storm. One Mad Apple is about what happens when the story chooses you.”Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, hear a brief reading from the book, and have their copies signed.Can't make it to the book signing? Books are available to purchase on Amazon // www.amazon.com/One-Mad-Apple-Tom-Pratt/dp/1648041175 Event DetailsAuthor Talk & Book Signing: One Mad AppleAuthor: Tom PrattDate: Sunday, March 22, 2026Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.Location:River House Books208 Crossroads BoulevardCarmel, CA 93923(831) 626-2665The event is free and open to the public.About the AuthorTom Pratt is a Monterey Peninsula author and award-winning screenwriter whose work blends psychological tension, dark humor, and deep human storytelling. His debut novel, One Mad Apple, has garnered recognition within the film industry and is currently being developed for the screen.

