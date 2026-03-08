Submit Release
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, March 8 - 08 March 2026, 23:20

On March 8, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his visit to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer condolences over the passing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and numerous civilians, as well as for his intention to provide humanitarian aid to Iran.

Noting that the incident involving airstrike on Nakhchivan had no connection with Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that the incident would be investigated.

President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed his condolences over the death of numerous civilians in the recent events in Iran.

The Azerbaijani President underlined the importance of investigating the incident that occurred in Nakhchivan.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the development prospects of joint economic projects.

