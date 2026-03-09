Real Steel Swordfighting Returns to Pomona - SoCal Swordfight 2026 Brings World‑Ranked Fighters to the Sheraton Fairplex

SoCal Swordfight 2026 wil be held March 20 through 22 at the Sheraton Fairplex, in Pomona, California

Top ranked fighters from around the world headline 500+ competitors across 27 tournaments at the world’s largest Historical European Martial Arts event.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoCal Swordfight 2026, the world’s largest Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) event, will return to the Sheraton Fairplex in Pomona with more fighters, more tournaments, and more international talent than ever before. Organizers report over 730 registered attendees as of March 5, 2026, with total attendance projected to exceed 1,200, marking the event’s fourth consecutive year with over 1,000 attendees.SoCal Swordfight 2026 will bring together 504 fighters, with over 700 attendees already registered, representing 145 schools from across the United States and around the world. Fighters are traveling from 7 countries (including the USA, Canada, Finland, Mexico, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom/Scotland) and 39 U.S. states and territories, ranging from Alaska and Hawaii to New York and Puerto Rico.Elite competition and growing divisionsThe 2026 edition features 27 tournament across multiple weapon sets, tiers, and divisions, headlined by the Jason Taylor Memorial Open Longsword with 370 registrations, up 10.8% from 2025. Other rapidly growing events include Open Saber (197 registrations, +19.4%) and Open Single Rapier (131 registrations, +42.4%). This year also introduces the Castille Armory Dual Sidesword tournament, the Experimental Tournament for 2026, that has drawn 129 registrations.SoCal Swordfight continues to emphasize accessibility and competitive depth, with Open Longsword fighters distributed across four tiers (A, B, C, and unrated) and robust participation in URG (underrepresented genders) and U18 (ages 13-17) divisions.World‑ranked fighters in multiple weaponsPer HEMA Ratings, the sport’s official international ranking system, SoCal Swordfight 2026 features multiple world top‑ranked fighters across several weapons.Confirmed notable competitors include:• Robert Childs (Black Tigers) – World #1 in Single Rapier• Iris Garcia (Lonin League) – World #1 in URG Longsword• Miro Lahtela (EHMS, Finland) – World #3 in Open Longsword• Aleksander Dynarek (Mordschlag Łódź) – World #3 in Rapier & Dagger• Stevi Parker (Bucks Historical Longsword) – World #6 in URG Longsword• Rashelle DeBolt (Noble Science Academy) – World #8 in URG Longsword and #10 in URG Saber• Reese Pollock (Comox Valley Combat Guild) – World #10 in Rapier & Dagger• Arthur Henry (Sacramento Historical Fencing Academy) – World #11 in Rapier & Dagger• Zachary Showalter (Scuffletown) – World #13 in Open Longsword• Brittany Reeves (Mordhau) – World #24 in URG Saber• Kristofer Stanson (Stigmän) – World #24 in Single RapierMany of these athletes are part of a broader roster of 75+ confirmed instructors and internationally ranked competitors offering classes, coaching, and high‑level competition over three days.Event highlights and scheduleAcross the weekend, SoCal Swordfight will offer 140+ hours of workshops and classes led by more than 75 international instructors, covering historical longsword, rapier, saber, dagger, wrestling, and related European martial arts.Key public highlights include:• Thursday Evening Reception – March 19, 2026 (ideal for pre‑event media interviews and feature profiles) Antique Weapons Showcase – Saturday, March 21, 6–8 PM (historic swords and arms on display for attendees and media)• Vendor Hall – All weekend, featuring HEMA equipment makers, sword artisans, and gear manufacturers• Championship Sunday Finals – Sunday, March 22, 6–8 PM (marquee finals in multiple divisions, ideal for broadcast‑ready footage)Past attendees describe SoCal Swordfight as “the premier West Coast tournament, if not the premier global tournament” and “the best event in the world at this point,” praising its scale, inclusivity, and the consistently high level of competition.Event DetailsWhat - SoCal Swordfight 2026 — World's Largest HEMA TournamentWhen - March 20-22, 2026Where - Sheraton Fairplex, 601 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768Tickets - socalswordfight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.