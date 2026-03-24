Fraser Allport's Special Report : The dreaded Medicare IRMAA Surcharge is an expensive surprise for Seniors

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Medicare is more expensive than people realize. Plan ahead for Medicare costs in your Retirement Budget.

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DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraser Allport publishes a Special Report : The Dreaded Medicare IRMAA Surcharge is a costly budget buster.Many retirees are being surprised by a little-known Medicare surcharge called IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount). IRMAA is an added cost that can quickly increase Medicare premiums for unsuspecting Seniors.IRMAA applies to higher-income Medicare beneficiaries, and is triggered when income exceeds certain thresholds. What makes it especially frustrating is that Medicare bases the surcharge on tax returns from two years prior, meaning one-time income events - such as Retiring, a large capital gains, Roth conversions, etc. - can lead to unexpected IRMAA Surcharges even after the Income-event has passed.“For many retirees, IRMAA feels like a tax or penalty that they didn’t see coming,” said Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary in Daytona Beach, Florida. “We regularly see individuals shocked to learn they’re paying hundreds more per month for Medicare because of income they earned two years earlier.” At the highest income tiers, IRMAA can add several hundred dollars per month per person to Medicare Part B and Part D premiums, perhaps totaling $7,000 to $9,000 or more per year for a married couple.While IRMAA is often unavoidable after the fact, it is not always permanent. Beneficiaries who experience qualifying “life-changing events” may be able to appeal the surcharge through the Social Security Administration. More importantly, it’s clear that proactive tax and income planning can significantly reduce, or even prevent future IRMAA penalties.“IRMAA is one of the clearest examples of why retirement planning must include healthcare costs as well as tax strategies,” added Allport. “With proper planning, all aspects of a person’s finances are coordinated into one holistic “ Life Plan ”. As Medicare costs continue to rise, understanding IRMAA, and planning for it in one's budget, has become an essential part of a complete and well-designed Retirement Plan.Since IRMAA thresholds haven’t kept pace with inflation, many middle-income retirees are now being pushed into income tax brackets originally intended for wealthier households. IRMAA surcharges can range from approximately $70 to more than $400 per month per person. For married couples, that can mean $1,000 or more deducted from their combined Social Security benefits each month - often wiping out the COLA increase entirely.“Retirees feel like they’re losing ground” Fraser Allport says. “The COLA was designed to offset inflation, yet rising healthcare costs and outdated income thresholds are undermining the COLA.”Fraser Allport emphasizes that while Social Security remains one of the most successful social programs in U.S. history, its purchasing power is being steadily eroded by Medicare’s rising Part B and the high cost of IRMAA.“Medicare’s cost trajectory is sobering,” Allport notes. “The Part B premium has increased from $3 to $206.50 - roughly doubling every decade since the program began. And the Part B deductible for 2026 is now $ 283, an increase of $ 26 monthly from the 2025 cost of $ 257.“Retirement security isn’t just about investment returns. Retirement Security is also about managing healthcare costs, income taxes, and Portfolio Income,” says Allport. “Understanding how Social Security, Medicare, and IRMAA integrate is essential to a secure and comfortable retirement. ”Allport concludes : “The real crisis in retirement planning today is the double-digit increases in health care costs, including home care and long-term care. There is also no end in sight to this trend. The message is clear: a holistic and comprehensive retirement plan must incorporate ever-rising health care costs.”Travis Stanley, President of the National Social Security Advisors (NSSA) and an IRMAA Certified Planner™, echoed Fraser’s concerns in his recent article, “How Medicare’s Cost Trajectory Is affecting Social Security” (Financial Advisor Magazine, October 14, 2025). “ Without meaningful reform to Medicare’s cost structure and IRMAA thresholds, retirees will continue to see their COLA increases consumed not by discretionary spending, but by the rising cost of Healthcare in the USA.” Please see : https://www.nssapros.com/ , or call Fraser Allport.About Fraser AllportFraser Allport is an Investment Advisor Representative and Accredited Investment Fiduciarywith 44 years of experience helping his clients with Retirement Planning that also includes Tax and Estate planning, Medicare and Social Security. Fraser is also a Certified Estate Planner ™ based in Daytona Beach, Florida, Fraser utilizes his five decades of experience to help individuals and families plan smarter, retire better, and have Financial Peace of Mind.Media Contact:Fraser Allport, AIFEmail: retirement@fraserallport.comPhone: 386.882.6256Website: www.fraserallport.com Disclosure :Fraser Allport is an Accredited Investment Fiduciaryand Certified Estate Planner ™. Fraser is the Owner of The Total Advisor, LLC, specializing in Retirement, Income Tax and Estate Planning. Fraser also has expertise in Social Security, Medicare, Long Term Care, Life Insurance and Annuities. Fraser’s Florida license numbers are A 00 44 61 and L 0947754Fraser Allport is also an Independent Advisor Representative of Sequent Planning, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA ). Financial Planning and Investment Advisory services are offered through Sequent Planning, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor ( RIA ). The Total Advisor, LLC is not a registered financial services company and is independent from Sequent Planning. Advisors are registered with Sequent Planning as Independent Contractors and not employees of Sequent. Insurance products, Legal, Tax, and Accounting advice are not offered through Sequent Planning.Thanks and Attribution to :• Travis Stanley, IRMAA Certified Planner, is president of NSSA (National Social Security Advisors). https://www.nssapros.com/ Resources :

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