Geechee Mama Introduces Hoodoo Inspired Ritual Candle Brand Focused on Intention and Spiritual Practice

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geechee Mama, a ritual candle and spiritual goods brand founded by Monique Diaz, is bringing renewed attention to the traditions of Hoodoo through handcrafted Hoodoo ritual candles designed for intentional spiritual practice.

Hoodoo is an African American spiritual tradition with deep historical roots in the United States. Geechee Mama honors these traditions through thoughtfully crafted ritual candles and spiritual tools designed to support practices centered on protection, love, prosperity, and personal empowerment.

Founder Monique Diaz created Geechee Mama to offer spiritual products that respect the cultural origins of Hoodoo while making ritual tools accessible for modern practitioners seeking intention and reflection in their daily lives.

“Ritual candles have long been used as tools of focus and intention,” said Diaz. “Geechee Mama was created to honor the cultural traditions behind these practices while offering beautifully crafted products people can incorporate into their spiritual routines.”

Each candle is produced in small batches using coconut apricot wax and wooden wicks. The brand combines traditional symbolism with contemporary design to create spiritual candles that are both meaningful and visually distinctive.

Geechee Mama’s growing collection includes ritual candles, spiritual oils, incense, and other tools designed to support intentional practices and personal reflection.

The brand reflects a broader cultural interest in reconnecting with ancestral traditions and spiritual practices rooted in African American history. Through its products, Geechee Mama aims to preserve and honor these traditions while providing tools that encourage mindfulness, intention, and spiritual grounding.

Geechee Mama operates primarily online, offering customers access to Hoodoo ritual candles and spiritual tools designed to support intentional practices rooted in Hoodoo tradition.

To learn more about Geechee Mama, visit

https://geecheemama.com

